Rating Agency, A M. Best, Set For 49th AIO Conference In Algiers

AM Best will sponsor and attend the 49th African Insurance Organisation (AIO) Conference and Annual General Assembly to be held 27-31 May 2023 in Algiers, Algeria.

Andrea Keenan, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, AM Best, along with Dr Edem Kuenyehia, director, market development and communications, and in his capacity as AM Best’s director for market development in Africa, will be in attendance and will be conducting scheduled bilateral meetings with industry stakeholders during the conference to discuss Best’s Credit Ratings and Best’s Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAE), along with other insurance sector reports, data and analytic resources available to insurance professionals.

The theme of this year’s conference is “The Contribution of Insurance to Food Security Challenges in Africa.” Topics to be discussed include how to build awareness of agriculture insurance in Africa; the risks climate presents to food security and public- private catastrophe risk transfer schemes in an uncertain, post-COVID-19 economic environment and amid global and regional tensions.