Ratings: TI oblivious of Buhari’s corruption fighting mode –FG

The Federal Government has said the template adopted by the Transparency International (TI) in its rating of the nation’s corruption index was oblivious of several modes adopted by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in fighting sleaze in the country.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this yesterday while responding to the latest rating of Nigeria at 150 out of 180 countries on its Corruption Perception Index (CPI) in 2022. The minister, who wondered what parameters were used in the ratings, said the government was fighting corruption on its own terms regardless of the ratings by any agency, just as he insisted that government was not fighting corruption to impress any organisation, including the Transparency International.

He said: “We’re fighting corruption because we believe if we do not fight corruption, there’ll be no growth either in terms of theeconomyorevenpolitical. “Therefore, what we do and what we’re putting in place to fight corruption is not because we want to be rated by anybody. If, for instance, what we’re doing catches the attention of Transparency International and they improve and give us better marks, so well and goood. However, I can assure you that we do not know what template TI is using. Whatever template they’re using it is clearly oblivious of what this administration is doing to fight corruption.” He added: “Corruption fighting is not just by how many people have you arrested?

