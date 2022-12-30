Business

Rationing of new naira notes by banks attracting complaints

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A cross section of Enugu residents have complained of the rationalisation of new Naira notes despite Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) assurance that the new Naira notes would flood the banks. It would be recalled that the apex bank had assured while announcing the policy of the Naira note redesigned that the new redesigned Naira notes would be in large quantities in commercial banks from Dec. 15. A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited some commercial banks on Thursday in Enugu, observed that most customers were only given two pieces of the new Naira note in their withdrawal money. It was observed that instead of the banks issuing the new naira notes, they were still issuing bundles of old notes that are worn out.

Mr Cyril Madueke, a customer of a new generation bank along Zik Avenue, said that he came to the bank to drop his old notes and make some fresh withdrawal, “but to my surprise, I was still given the old notes”. “This is not what the apex bank said initially, as I had it in mind that I am saying bye-bye to the old naira notes today.

“However, I am now going home with the same old note from the bank,” Madueke said. Mr Jude Nweke, another customer in an old generation bank in Enugu, said that for the two times he withdrew money since Dec. 15, “it is only two pieces of the new Naira notes that were issued to me.” “It is regrettable that only two pieces of the new naira notes were given to each customer to ‘top and garnish’ the bundle of the N1,000 old notes issued to them by the bank.

“I heard from the CBN clearly that people will start receiving the new redesigned Naira notes fully from Dec. 15 and it will definitely mark the end of issuing old notes by the banks,” Nweke said. An Enugu-based trader, Mr Mike Onyeka, urged the apex bank and commercial banks to be “sure and specific” in what they want to do and be consistent with information they push out to the public. Onyeka said: “We welcomed the new Naira redesign policy of the CBN with joy and open hands. “We wish the policy formulators and implementers stick to the original plans and the information pushed out to the members of the public based on it.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NNPC to stake $3bn on Dangote Refinery’s 20% equity

Posted on Author NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that it plans to acquire a 20 per cent minority equity stake in Africa’s biggest oil refining facility, Dangote Refinery, Lagos.   Checks by this newspaper show that this plan will cost the Corporation about $3 billion to purchase 20 per cemt stake in the $15 billion […]
Business

Education stakeholders seek more private sector participation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stakeholders in the Nigerian Education sector have advocated more private sector investment, tax concession, import duty waivers for educational equipment and special intervention funds to revamp the sector in the face of the negative impact of the COVID-19. The stakeholders comprising public and private sector participants, who spoke during the Ecobank Digital Series titled “Education […]
Business

Stanbic IBTC Holdings commended for supporting CIS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has been commended by the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) for the organisation’s support that has spanned several years. The CIS Governing Council also accorded special recognition to Stanbic IBTC Holdings for the role it played in the recent acquisition of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica