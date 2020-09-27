‘Rattlesnake’ remake to honour Amaka Igwe

Ah e a d of its N o – vember release, producers of ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’ have announced that the film will honour late veteran, Amaka Igwe, who produced the original film.

In a Zoom Conference held on Thursday, September 24, producer of ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’, Chris Odeh stated that side bringing a cultural value to the film industry and drumming up nostalgia, the film will celebrate the late Igwe, who was responsible for discovering a lot of present-day Nollywood greats.

Odeh, who was the line producer for ‘Living in Bondage’ sequel said; “in making the film, ideas just kept coming up. Rattlesnake is very important, especially from my own perspective.

It is a strong coming of age story which a lot of us resonate with. One thing that resonated with us in the original ‘Living in Bondage’ was the fact that it reminded us of that nostalgia.

The film also puts a deserving honour on Amaka Igwe who is an icon, who is responsible for a lot of the people you call stars today. Also speaking, Director of the flick, Ramsey Nouah said that the reason Play Network decided to work on Rattlesnake is that the Executive Producer of ‘Living in Bondage’ very strongly believed in the work of art. “His vision is to do remakes of classic Nollywood stories.

So with the success of ‘Living in Bondage’, he felt like we should try the others. I just want to say I’m very glad and very happy to be a part of this project, besides that, I want to thank every one of the cast. They made the job easy. We have quite a number of titles already laid out for 2020 and 2021 and probably even beyond,” he said. Stan Nze, who plays the titular Ahanna, said that from reading the script, he felt challenged to put in his best.

Producers of the film revealed that during the shoot, they took all necessary health and safety measures to protect the cast and crew from COVID19. “We made sure to advise people on health consciousness and the need to sanitise their hands. We had a medic on set. We had a clinic we were registered with and we had a medic who was on set constantly.

Even with an assistant at some point. Every hour we took temperature, every hour we sanitised our hands. if you step out of the perimeter and you are coming back in, you sanitise your hands.

We also had the tests that we did for some people who were worried of had some issues. We just made sure we maintained a very health conscious habit,” Odeh noted.

Due to the success of the move, it went ahead to acquire the rights of three other Nollywood classics, ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’, ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’ and ‘Glamour Girls’. It also recently added the ‘Osuofia’ franchise to that list.

The conference also featured a screening of scenes from Rattlesnake, the Ahanna Story Written by Nicola Asinugo, the movie features Stan Nze (Ahanna), Osas Ighodaro, Elma Mbadiwe, Brutus Richard, Gloria Anozie Young, Norbert Young and a host of others.

Like this: Like Loading...