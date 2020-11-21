Arts & Entertainments

‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’ earns over N13m in one week

Ramsey Nouah’s second directorial release, ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Stor’’ has gotten off to an impressive start with a total earning of N13,567,700 in its opening week. The remake which has received mixed reactions among critics, is currently standing at the number one spot following its November, 13, 2020 release. Starring Stan Nze as Ahanna, the story written by Nicole Asinugo, is based on the tragic hero first created by Amaka Igwe. It delves into Ahanna’s journey into the world of crime.

The film also stars Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde, Osas Ighodaro, Bucci Franklin, Efa Iwara, AY Makun, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Brutus Richards, Odera Adimorah, Elma Mbadiwe and BBNaija season 5 finalist, Rebecca ‘Nengi’ Hampson. Toyin Abraham’s ‘Alakada: the Party Planner’ follows with a N3,363,800 earning in its seventh week. The comedy directed by Kayode Kasum has reportedly grossed over 90 million since its October 1 release.

