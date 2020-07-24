Raufu tasks Makinde on Ibadan Inland Dry Port

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has been advised to make 20,000 tonnes capacity Ibadan Inland Port project being constructed at the Olodo area the hub of industrialization in the state by developing a master plan that would incorporate ancillary support projects based on the multiplier effects of the dry port to create jobs and expand the state’s economy.

A former editor of Nigerian Tribune and Assistant Professor at Southern University and A&M College in the United States of America, Dr. Abiodun Raufu, said this yesterday. He said: “The dry port is a transformative economic opportunity for Oyo State.

With the recent signing of N43.2 billion Public-Private Partnership agreement to commence the much-awaited construction of the dry port and the near completion of the new Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail project, the Ibadan inland port project will soon be a reality and this is the right time to prepare a master plan for the full utilization of the dry port and the railway project for the upliftment of Oyo State. Besides, he said the inland port which would be complemented by a Free Trade Zone/Export Processing Zone, trailer parks, parking lot for cars, shopping malls, mass housing scheme to accommodate the inevitable population shift to the area.

Like this: Like Loading...