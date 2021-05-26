News

Raw materials: CEO tasks manufacturing industry on local content

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Given the impact of COVID-19 on the manufacturing sector and the need to mitigate its effects, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, Dr. Remi Awode, has said that the onus is now on manufacturing companies to look inwards in order to increase their local contents.

This was as he reiterated that sourcing raw materials locally had become necessary to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and other pandemic on the industrial sector that had made the ease of doing business difficult in the last two years of COVID- 19 outbreak. Awode, who made the call on the backdrop of the negative impact of last year’s COVID- 19 pandemic lockdown, however, described the year 2020 as a really challenging and tougher year for businesses, and particularly for the manufacturing sector.

The Chairman/CEO of Chemstar Group, comprising Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited (manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints); C-PIN Chemicals, spoke while addressing journalists at the sideline of the company’s 2021 Long Service Award, held at the headquarters/ office of the company in Lagos. Awode, who also said that the company was already sourcing about 40 per cent of its raw materials locally, noted that; “We are working with all relevant government agencies to see how we can increase the input of our local contents in terms of raw materials sourcing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Troops rescue 12 hostages from Boko Haram in Lake Chad

Posted on Author Reporter

Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF), have rescued 12 hostages from the Boko Haram terrorists enclave near Barkalam in Lake Chad. The Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ndjamena, Chad and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. Dole said the troops […]
News Top Stories

Chad: Nigeria proposes dialogue for interim govt, rebels

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…warns against conflict spillover across sub-region The Federal Government of Nigeria, yesterday, proposed an urgent dialogue between the transitional government, rebel groups and other stakeholders in the Republic of Chad to prevent the possibility of a worsening armed conflict in the country. This came on the heels of the passage of the Chadian leader, Marshall […]
News

Deputy Speaker, 2 lawmakers, other members-elect declare for Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and two other lawmakers under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday declared their support and loyalty for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the party’s candidate for the September 19 governorship election in the state.   The latest development, some political pundits noted, had caused […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica