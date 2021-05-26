Raw materials: CEO tasks manufacturing industry on local content

Given the impact of COVID-19 on the manufacturing sector and the need to mitigate its effects, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, Dr. Remi Awode, has said that the onus is now on manufacturing companies to look inwards in order to increase their local contents.

This was as he reiterated that sourcing raw materials locally had become necessary to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and other pandemic on the industrial sector that had made the ease of doing business difficult in the last two years of COVID- 19 outbreak. Awode, who made the call on the backdrop of the negative impact of last year’s COVID- 19 pandemic lockdown, however, described the year 2020 as a really challenging and tougher year for businesses, and particularly for the manufacturing sector.

The Chairman/CEO of Chemstar Group, comprising Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited (manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints); C-PIN Chemicals, spoke while addressing journalists at the sideline of the company’s 2021 Long Service Award, held at the headquarters/ office of the company in Lagos. Awode, who also said that the company was already sourcing about 40 per cent of its raw materials locally, noted that; “We are working with all relevant government agencies to see how we can increase the input of our local contents in terms of raw materials sourcing.

