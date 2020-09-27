Raw materials’ importation soars, threatens local sourcing

Even as foreign exchange earnings have witnessed a record drop, calling for the need to reduce imports and look inwards, Nigerian businesses seem to have abandoned the idea of sourcing raw materials locally as witnessed in the over 80 per cent increase in imported raw materials in Q2, writes ANNA OBOHO

In the second quarter, imports of raw materials increased by 85.69per cent, compared to Q1, according to the latest trade report by the National Bureau of Statistics. The report also indicated that imported agricultural goods rose in value by 59.01 per cent.

This is against the Federal Government’s vision of reducing reliance on imports and increasing local investments. In 2016, lawmakers started driving a social media campaign hash-tagged #BuyNaijaToGrowTheNaira, anchored around the domestic market.

It complemented the Central Bank’s exchange rate policy, and suggested that the solution to Nigeria’s current economic challenges lay in consuming local products, thereby easing the pressure on the naira.

Earlier, the Federal Government had also instituted a backward integration policy that called for manufacturing firms in the country to look inwards for raw materials or to invest in developing their raw materials sources locally.

Companies like Unilever, Nestle, Nigerian Breweries, Flour Mills, Guinness, and others including those in the sugar milling sectors responded by buying raw materials from local suppliers and buying lands to cultivate raw materials for their factory processes. In 2017, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, makers of Peak Milk started a Dairy Development Programme to to get local milk supplies for their factory.

The programme targeted sourcing of milk from local dairy farmers. Experts, however, argue that the success of this initiative was short lived.

According to the President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, the task of sourcing raw materials locally had become too tedious and risky for manufacturers due to the high rate of insecurity in the country.

She said: “Most firms relied on supplies from local farms in the rural areas but these farms were no longer reliable because for most part, the farmers could not go to farm for fear of kidnap or being killed by herdsmen.

“Some farms especially in the Northern states where most raw materials like tomatoes, vegetable, hides and skin, groundnuts and vegetable oil were gotten from had dried up as raw material sources because their owners had either abandoned them or they had been destroyed by marauders.”

While most of the manufacturing firms increased their local raw material sourcing to about 50 per cent and more during the height of the campaign, the percentage of sourcing started dropping soon after. An economic researcher with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ambrose Oruche blamed this on quality consideration.

He said: “There were complaints by some of the firms that raw materials supplied locally did not meet the standard of what was required for factory processes.

“Since some of them could not compromise their standard, they reverted to imports.” Data from the NBS had shown that imported raw materials increased 64.49 per cent year-on-year. The continued importation of raw materials seems to have defeated the vision of backward integration of the current administration.

Despite placing a ban on 41 items of imports, mostly agricultural and food products, and a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that food importers should be blocked from accessing foreign exchange, Nigeria’s food imports have seen increase of over 95 per cent recently, putting huge pressure on foreign exchange reserve. For instance, food import bill rose by close to 50 per cent, from $2.9bn in 2015 to $4.1bn in 2017.

Also, continued importation of food and agricultural goods undermines Nigeria’s desire for food self-sufficiency and the global target of zero hunger by 2020. Managing Consultant at RTC Advisory, Dr Vincent Nwani, giving reasons for the increase in importation of raw materials, reasoned that the infrastructure in the country inhibits local production.

Citing example in the ban on 41 items, he said years later, Nigeria has not been able to scale up production of the items.

According to him, it will take time considering the infrastructure challenge in the country. Speaking in the same vein, the Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Muda Yusuf, listed energy and road infrastructure as the major hindrance to local production of raw materials.

He said, “It all boils down to the issue of competitiveness. The reason people are importing is that they obviously find that it is cheaper than sourcing locally. “In addition is the question of quality.

Some of these things could be available locally but they may not meet up to the standard of what the producers want to deploy in their processes.”

