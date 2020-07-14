News

Raw milk can harbour antibiotic-resistant germs

Posted on Author Appollonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers from the United States (US) have found that the consumption of raw milk could lead to the spread of antibiotic resistance, particularly if the product was not appropriately chilled.

 

According to findings of a new study, published in the journal ‘Microbiome,’ raw milk contained higher numbers of bacteria compared with pasteurised varieties.

 

The researchers from the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), U.S, also identified that some of  these bacteria contained antimicrobial- resistant genes.

 

The team reached this conclusion after they analysed the bacterial content of over 2,000 milk samples purchased in the U.S., including raw milk and found that raw milk contained higher numbers of bacteria compared with pasteurised varieties. Pasteurisation or pasteurisation is a process in which packaged and non-packaged foods are treated with mild heat, usually to less than 100 °C, to eliminate pathogens and extend shelf life. Many raw milk products  claim to contain healthful bacteria that are good for the gut and improve digestion.

 

However, to assess these claims, theauthorsof thelatest studycollectedsamplesof milk from five states (California, Idaho, Arizona, SouthCarolina, andMaine), the‘MedicalNews Today’ reported. “The results showed that raw milk contained the highest number of bacteria, mostly from the Pseudomonadaceae family, which can cause disease in humans,” according to the report. Bacteria from the family Pseudomonadaceae areactstrictly aerobic, Gram-negative rods with polar flagellae providing motility. They are widely distributed in the environment and can be frequently isolated from dead and diseased insects. Although many probiotic supplements contain lactic acid bacteria, this study identified that raw milk contained limited ‘good’ bacteria. When stored at room temperature, the numbers of these bacteria dramatically increased. Co-author of the study, Michele Jay-Russell, said: “Our study shows that with any temperature abuse in raw milk, whether intentional or not, it can grow these bacteria with antimicrobial resistance genes.” Jay-Russell is the research microbiologist and manager with the UC Davis Western Center for Food Safety.

 

The consumption of antibiotic-resistant bacteria is a risk not only for the individual but for society as a whole. This is because the genes that confer resistance can transfer between bacteria, leading to the spread of antibiotic resistance

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

CJN inaugurates new PCA, Justice Mensem

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, yesterday inaugurated a substantive President for the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, with a charge to maintain the credibility of the appellate court. The CJN, who performed the inauguration at the Supreme Court, challenged the new president to live up to expectations by maintaining […]
News Top Stories

MAGU TO REMAIN IN DETENTION

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Tunde Oyesina and Daniel Atori

‘…until panel completes probe’ Presidency approves suspension, replacement There seems to be no respite in sight for the embattled former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, as Presidency sources yesterday informed Saturday Telegraph that the suspended anti-graft boss would have to remain in detention, pending the completion of the […]
News

Twitter labels new Trump tweet ‘offensive’, hides it from public view

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had placed a warning notice on a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump for violating its policy against abusive behavior. “There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” the president’s tweet read. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: