Raw milk can harbour antibiotic-resistant germs

Researchers from the United States (US) have found that the consumption of raw milk could lead to the spread of antibiotic resistance, particularly if the product was not appropriately chilled.

According to findings of a new study, published in the journal ‘Microbiome,’ raw milk contained higher numbers of bacteria compared with pasteurised varieties.

The researchers from the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), U.S, also identified that some of these bacteria contained antimicrobial- resistant genes.

The team reached this conclusion after they analysed the bacterial content of over 2,000 milk samples purchased in the U.S., including raw milk and found that raw milk contained higher numbers of bacteria compared with pasteurised varieties. Pasteurisation or pasteurisation is a process in which packaged and non-packaged foods are treated with mild heat, usually to less than 100 °C, to eliminate pathogens and extend shelf life. Many raw milk products claim to contain healthful bacteria that are good for the gut and improve digestion.

However, to assess these claims, theauthorsof thelatest studycollectedsamplesof milk from five states (California, Idaho, Arizona, SouthCarolina, andMaine), the‘MedicalNews Today’ reported. “The results showed that raw milk contained the highest number of bacteria, mostly from the Pseudomonadaceae family, which can cause disease in humans,” according to the report. Bacteria from the family Pseudomonadaceae areactstrictly aerobic, Gram-negative rods with polar flagellae providing motility. They are widely distributed in the environment and can be frequently isolated from dead and diseased insects. Although many probiotic supplements contain lactic acid bacteria, this study identified that raw milk contained limited ‘good’ bacteria. When stored at room temperature, the numbers of these bacteria dramatically increased. Co-author of the study, Michele Jay-Russell, said: “Our study shows that with any temperature abuse in raw milk, whether intentional or not, it can grow these bacteria with antimicrobial resistance genes.” Jay-Russell is the research microbiologist and manager with the UC Davis Western Center for Food Safety.

The consumption of antibiotic-resistant bacteria is a risk not only for the individual but for society as a whole. This is because the genes that confer resistance can transfer between bacteria, leading to the spread of antibiotic resistance

