News

Raw statistics show Nigeria is losing more lives daily than nations at war – Expert

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Comment(0)

A US-trained security expert, Chief Iheanyi Chinasa Frank, has said there are clear indications that Nigeria is losing more lives on a daily basis than some nations at war.
Iheanyi, who is also the President, Red Hawk Security Solutions USA, maintained that the multi-pronged security challenges facing the country cannot be resolved through the prisms of partisan politics.
According to him: “This is the time of truth. It is a period to thoroughly examine ourselves and tell ourselves the truth. Insecurity is ravaging our country. It is not that it has not been there before or that it would not be even in the best of times, but the truth is that it has gone beyond tolerable levels.
“On one side you have the Boko Haram menace and on the other, the ravaging herdsmen versus community residents. We also have armed robbery, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and ritual killings.
“Indeed, these vices are realities of our present times. These problems would have been solved but because sometimes many of us want to deny reality, so they linger.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Code of conduct to digitalise assets declaration

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Code of Conduct Bureau has said declaration of assets by elected and public officers would soon be done online.   Director-General of CCB, Prof. Isah Mohammed disclosed this at the weekend during a one-day training workshop organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Coalition (CISLAC) in conjunction with MacArthur Foundation for members of the […]
News

24 hours to matriculation, Uzodimma seals Okorocha’s varsity

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

      Barely 24 hours to the well publicised matriculation ceremony of the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, the Imo State Government, has sealed up the University shutting down all activities therein.   The University which was built by former Governor Rochas Okorocha in his hometown Ogboko, during his administration, is said to have been […]
News

‘Ndigbo’s enemies behind rumoured Ohanaeze’s crisis’

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Deputy national spokesman of Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu has declared that there was no division or crisis in the leadership of the group as being rumoured by mischiefmakers. Ibegbu in a statement issued in Enugu yesterday said such division only existed in the figment of imagination of misguided elements. According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica