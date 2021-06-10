Raw statistics show Nigeria is losing more lives daily than nations at war – Expert

A US-trained security expert, Chief Iheanyi Chinasa Frank, has said there are clear indications that Nigeria is losing more lives on a daily basis than some nations at war.

Iheanyi, who is also the President, Red Hawk Security Solutions USA, maintained that the multi-pronged security challenges facing the country cannot be resolved through the prisms of partisan politics.

According to him: “This is the time of truth. It is a period to thoroughly examine ourselves and tell ourselves the truth. Insecurity is ravaging our country. It is not that it has not been there before or that it would not be even in the best of times, but the truth is that it has gone beyond tolerable levels.

“On one side you have the Boko Haram menace and on the other, the ravaging herdsmen versus community residents. We also have armed robbery, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and ritual killings.

“Indeed, these vices are realities of our present times. These problems would have been solved but because sometimes many of us want to deny reality, so they linger.”

