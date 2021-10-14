News

RawGear Takes Quality To A Whole New Level

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant challenges and hardships for numerous businesses. However, one company managed to gain more popularity than ever before and became a global brand. Founded by Bradley Martyn, RawGear never allowed the pandemic to affect their business.

RawGear is a fitness brand that offers a variety of clothing options for both men and women. What started as typical gym wear for everyone from the intense competitor to the average weekend warrior has gradually transformed into a fashionable athleisure brand.

“RawGear is the people’s brand. RawGear is not just a fitness brand. We are a company that wants you as individuals to be “fit” in every aspect of life. We make products of the latest trends and with exceptional quality to allow our customers to tackle their endeavors head-on with a #Letsgetbettertogether approach,” Martyn says.
What sets RawGear apart from all the other fitness brands is that the company avoids mass production.
“We take pride in every product we make. From start to finish, each product is designed with our customers and incredible quality in mind. We take a much different approach to our products than others. Our goal is not to make products in large quantities, but rather make unique and special products that our customers can wear with pride,” Martyn says.

This unique customer-centric approach and the fact that all RawGear products are sold online is why the company continued to work as usual during the pandemic. To be more precise, RawGear didn’t have to make any changes because of COVID-19, but the brand’s popularity and sales were constantly on the rise.
When asked about RawGear’s greatest challenge during the pandemic, Martyn said that it was producing enough items to meet the demand.
“We weren’t ordering enough quantity on our drops because the demand was increasing every month with the new drops. A lot of money was left on the table because we couldn’t fulfill the demand. RawGear learned from this, and we now have a good system in place to keep our popular items restocked regularly,” Martyn says.
Thanks to this new system, RawGear was able to reach a huge milestone. The company grew from $300,000 to $1 million in about three months.
Now, as the whole world is slowly starting to see the pandemic coming to an end, RawGear plans to kick things up a notch. The company hopes to get back into venues during fitness expos, with further plans to open pop-up shops inside malls and shopping strips. By doing so, all RawGear fans and customers will get an opportunity to meet the brand’s sponsored athletes and hang out with them while gaining a deeper appreciation for the sort of support the brand has gained.

