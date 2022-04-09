Travel & Tourism

Ray of hope for Lagos tourism, says Udo

Posted on

Ime Udo, managing director and chief executive officer of Leadway Travels and Tours and Coordinator of the Lagos chapter of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), who played a lead role in coordinating the recently concluded three days famaliarisation tour of Lagos organised by the Minis-try of Tourism, Arts and Culture, spoke on the tour, describing it as a welcomed development.

Excerpts ‘‘It is a step in the right direction and it is shows that the ministry has come to understand the role of the stakeholders and their role as policy maker, ensuring that there are infrastructure and standards. ‘‘It is a very welcomed development as it brings ray of hope and great light for tourism development in Lagos State. You can see that the very key sites were carefully selected among the many sites we have to give us a feel of what we have in Lagos State. I hope a lot will come out from this tour to further change the dynamism of tourism. Showing the stakeholders all that the government has done is the right way to go. ‘‘I want to hope that after this fam tour there should be reactions and actions from the government on some of the observations and recommendations made.’’

 

