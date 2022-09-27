Rayhaan Model Academy scores 100% in 2022 WASSCE

The owners and management of Rayhaan Model Academy, Birnin Kebbi in Kebbi State are still basking in the euphoria of the excellent and outstanding performance of the school in the just released results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for 2022 May/June School Candidates in which the school recorded 100 per cent in the examination. Following the school’s performance, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Mallami (SAN) has congratulated the students, and particularly the school for what he described as outstanding results. A statement signed by the Board Chairman of the school and also Deputy Rector of Waziri Umar Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, Ishaku Abdullahi, recalled that this would be the first set of students of the school to sit for the examination and they recorded 100 per cent success. He explained further that based on the results released by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), a total of 20 students registered for the examinations in 13 subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Agricultural Science, Chemistry, Physics, Economics, Government, Marketing, Commerce, Islamic Studies, Civic Education and Literature-in-English. The school was established by the Minister in his desire to provide access to quality education to the people of Kebbi State so as to contribute to educational, science and economic development of the state and the country at large. “You see the excellent results recorded shows that all the students of the school, who wrote the examinations obtained distinctions and credits in all the subjects they sat for,” he said, adding that the outstanding result shows the quality of teachers in the school, who are hardworking and dedicated to their duty with their unwavering commitment to making Rayhaan Model Academy, the preferred choice of parents and their children. The Proprietor (Malami), who stated that he received the good news with great satisfaction, further congratulated the parents and students for their exceptional performance. He commended the Governing Board, management and teachers under the able and reliable leadership of the Principal, Mr. Solomon Henry, for their dedication to duty, even as he challenged them to do better. Thus, the proprietor assured members of staff of the school of improved welfare and enhanced opportunities for them to improve on their knowledge and academic qualifications. Towards this end, Malami has since approved the renovation and upgrade of the facilities in the school as a way of standardising the quality of teaching and learning.

