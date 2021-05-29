Metro & Crime

RAYL 2021: Ooni honours late pilot, Arotile, others 

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Saturday honoured the first-ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Nigerian Air Force, late Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile, the Executive Director Business Development, Nigeria Export and Import Bank, Hon Stella Okotete, and others for exceptional performance.
The monarch at this year’s Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYL) award, which held at the Oduduwa Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, honoured 100 youths in several fields for exceptional performances.
Speaking at the event, the Minister for Youths and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, disclosed that 5,300 youths have benefited so far, noting that the new awardees will benefit between N250,000 – N10 million.
“We are awarding a hundred of our youths out of thousands of them. They are been awarded for the skills they possess, the successes they recorded and the fact that the future is in their hands. I congratulate them on the values they are adding. This will serve as an encouragement to others out there.
“The N75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund, all the 100 awardees will be granted accelerated approval to be able to draw fund from the NYIF that will come directly from me on behalf of President Buhari. They will benefit between N250,000 and N10 million, all conditions apply. Over 5,300 youths have benefited so far.”
In his remarks, Ooni Adeyeye, urged the awardees to be a good example for others outside.

