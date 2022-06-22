News

Raymond Li on Turning Childhood Hobbies into a Multimillion-Dollar Business

Astronaut, firefighter, rock star, NBA player–most kids at one point had a dream job. 27-year-old Raymond Li has taken his childhood hobby of collecting sports cards and turned it into a dream business. Raymond spends his days buying and selling high-end sports cards in front of a computer screen.

As partner of ASC Investments, a quantitative sports card trading firm, Raymond scours the markets for undervalued basketball, football, and baseball cards. “Ever since I was little, I have loved buying and selling things. When I was 8, I played this game called Runescape. I would spend all of my time as a merchant, flipping virtual items for gold. My parents hated it when I played that game, and admittedly, I was addicted to it.” Eventually, Raymond quit the game so that he could focus on his studies. In 2012, he sold his virtual gold for $30k USD and invested in the stock market.

Fast forward a few years, Raymond is now flipping sports cards instead of virtual commodities. “Turns out that sports card trading is pretty much merchanting in Runescape, but in real life. Supply, demand, marketing, negotiation, cash management, risk analysis are some of the skills I unknowingly picked up while spending tens of thousands of hours on that game. I think I logged like 14,000 hours on that game.” Raymond says that trading sports cards is his dream job because every day brings the same new excitement that Runescape used to bring him.

Raymond Li’s journey to the world of sports cards was unconventional. After graduating from Columbia University in 2017 with a degree in economics, Raymond worked on Wall Street as an investment banker at Credit Suisse. After 8 months of grinding on the job, he quit his job to explore sports cards full-time. “It was a risky decision to leave a safe path that would basically guarantee me a life of financial security and stability. I had no way of knowing whether it would pan out, but I knew it was something I had to do because I knew that if I didn’t, I would have regrets.” Raymond claims that he used to dread work on Mondays because Mondays signalled another long week of toil. “Now, I look forward to the start of each week because I can ship out orders to my customers. It is also the day that I get to see my favourite person in the world, the mail man.”

 

