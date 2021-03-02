Razak Omotoyossi,: Misastaken identity chased me out of Nigeria

Benin international, Razak Omotoyossi, has revealed the reason why he decided to leave Nigeria and star for neighbouring country, Benin Republic.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored by our correspondent at the weekend, the former Sunshine Stars striker said a mistaken identity forced him out of the country.

The striker, born in Lagos was slammed with a five-year ban by the Nigeria Football Federation for allegedly assaulting a referee during a Premier League game between his club, Sunshine NigeriaStars and visiting Enyimba.

Omotoyossi however said he was not the one involved in the incident but the ref submitted his number rather that the player that was involved.

“There was an issue in the game and one of my team mates with jersey number walked up to the referee and had a hot argument with him,” he said.

“I wore jersey number 23 in that game and rather than submitting the name and number of the player involved, the referee submitted my number and without asking for my own side of the story, I was banned by the NFF which led to my movement to Benin Republic.

“I was at that time in line to be invited to the national team, till today, I am still friends with most of the players that participated at the 2005 U-20 World Cup.

“It was a big let down for me because I never did anything wrong but was accused wrongly which led to the federation banning me.”

While speaking with our correspondent, Omotoyossi said he is ready to lead the Squirrels of Benin to a victory against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the fast-approaching Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Benin currently second behind Nigeria in Group L of the qualifiers will be hoping for a win when the two sides meet in March 22 in Benin.

The Super Eagles defeated the Squirrels 2-1 in the first leg and with two game to the end of the qualifiers, win for Benin in the game will bring them closer to qualifying for the AFCON in Cameroon

