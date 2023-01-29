News

RCCG Emmanuel celebrates Akinlosotu’s pen down

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Emmanuel Parish, Ogun Province 3, is set to celebrate one of its own, Deacon Akinbolaji Akinlosotu, over his ‘Pen Down’ after over 25 years meritorious service as a teacher. Akinlosotu, an altar minister in Emmanuel Zone retired recently as a Director and the Principal, Oshodi Comprehensive Senior High School, Lagos. However, on Wednesday January 25th, Akinlosotu officially had his official Pen down with over 20 Principals (past and present) in attendance at a colourful ceremony held at the school’s premises in Oshodi.

Today, the Emmanuel RCCG Parish has concluded plans to honour the retired School Principal at a special Thanksgiving Service in his honour. Pastor in Charge of Emmanuel Zone, Abiodun Layinka, who attended the event in Oshodi said all was set for the Thanksgiving Service in Akinlosotu’s honour.

He said: “We are happy and proud of him because it is a double celebration. To officially retire is a big deal and he also attained the age of 60. We thank God for his life and we believe we should show him love in our own way.” Wife of the Pastor in – charge, Pastor (Mrs.) Oyeladun Layinka, also added that it was important to celebrate Akinlosotu because Emmanuel Parish and indeed RCCG is a family church. “We are one big family. What happens to one person has a direct impact on us all. We are happy for him and the thanksgiving will be a big event on Sunday (today),” she said. Akinlosotu is the President of Men at the Emmanuel Parish as well as the Head of Sunday School Department.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

…Promote common good not self interest, CAN tells political parties

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged all political parties in the country especially those considering running a Muslim-Muslim ticket, to work towards promoting the common interest of all Nigerians, rather than their own personal interests.   In a letter addressed to the Chairman, All Political Parties in Nigeria and sighted by newsmen on […]
News Top Stories

Presidency: We’ll decide on candidate to support in due time – Ohanaeze, PANDEF

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

APC out of race, we will mobilise for equity, justice – Middle Belt Forum The pan-Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that it is not bordered by the decision of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to pick a Muslim, Kashim Shetima, as his vice presidential candidate in […]
News

Fund Raising: Obi not our shareholder –Ativo

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The management of Ativo Limited (the owners of Quickraiz, a donationbased crowdfunding platform), said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi is not one of its shareholders. This even as Obi has defended the crowdfunding of his presidential campaign, describing it as as in line with the Nigeria law. The Obi-Datti Presidential […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica