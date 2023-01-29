RCCG Emmanuel celebrates Akinlosotu’s pen down

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Emmanuel Parish, Ogun Province 3, is set to celebrate one of its own, Deacon Akinbolaji Akinlosotu, over his ‘Pen Down’ after over 25 years meritorious service as a teacher. Akinlosotu, an altar minister in Emmanuel Zone retired recently as a Director and the Principal, Oshodi Comprehensive Senior High School, Lagos. However, on Wednesday January 25th, Akinlosotu officially had his official Pen down with over 20 Principals (past and present) in attendance at a colourful ceremony held at the school’s premises in Oshodi.

Today, the Emmanuel RCCG Parish has concluded plans to honour the retired School Principal at a special Thanksgiving Service in his honour. Pastor in Charge of Emmanuel Zone, Abiodun Layinka, who attended the event in Oshodi said all was set for the Thanksgiving Service in Akinlosotu’s honour.

He said: “We are happy and proud of him because it is a double celebration. To officially retire is a big deal and he also attained the age of 60. We thank God for his life and we believe we should show him love in our own way.” Wife of the Pastor in – charge, Pastor (Mrs.) Oyeladun Layinka, also added that it was important to celebrate Akinlosotu because Emmanuel Parish and indeed RCCG is a family church. “We are one big family. What happens to one person has a direct impact on us all. We are happy for him and the thanksgiving will be a big event on Sunday (today),” she said. Akinlosotu is the President of Men at the Emmanuel Parish as well as the Head of Sunday School Department.

