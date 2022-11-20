Adekunle Salami The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Emmanuel Parish celebrates Family weekend today in grand style

Family weekend is an annual national programme in the calendar of the RCCG and all arrangements have been concluded by the Emmanuel Parish, a zonal headquarters under Ogun Province 3, Ota, to make the programme colourful.

Zonal Pastor of Emmanuel Parish, Pastor Abiodun Layinka, said members would enjoy the annual programme which touches on various aspects of family life.

We are going to talk about the day-to-day situations in our various homes and how to deal with family issues with children, adults and so it will be interesting and educational,” he said. Pastor Mrs. Oyeladun Layinka also added that there would be question and answer sessions to further shed light on various issues affecting homes. “We are going to answer all the questions.

The members will put their questions in the basket and it is not compulsory to add their names. We will deal with all of these because many issues are bothering people and they cannot say it out,” she said.

