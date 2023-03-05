Faith

RCCG Emmanuel Parish hosts Ogun Province 3

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Emmanuel Parish, Otta, today hosts Ogun Province 3 as the Pastors meting takes centre stage. A total of 21 zones under Province 3 are expected to be in attendance as the host Parish is set to receive others from various parts of Ota, under Ewupe Ogun Province 3 Headquarters. Pastor-in- charge of Province, OGP 3, Pastor Adeola Adenuga, is expected to direct affairs at the meeting at the Emmanuel Zone Headquarters of the Province. Pastor in – charge of Zone and Emmanuel Parish, Abiodun Layinka, told our correspondent that all was set for the provincial meeting.

Layinka said; “We are happy to be the host of the meeting. It is a thing of joy to have many others in the Province coming to our zone and particularly, our parish. “All is set to make the meeting all our guests feel at home at Emmanuel Parish, especially our PICP, Pastor Adenuga.” Pastor Mrs. Oyeladun Layinka also told newsmen that Emmanuel Zone was proud to be hosting events in recent time. Only last month, Emmanuel Parish hosted the Women In Ministry Programme.

It will also play hosts to the province’s Prayer Champions’ meeting billed for Thursday, March 16. “I believe we are simply blessed to be hosting events back-to-back and we will always play good host to our esteemed members from other zones. “Emmanuel Parish is a family church and with such a setting, we are always eager and happy to receive people in our church. We are particularly excited that the PICP, Pastor Adenuga, is visiting our church,” Pastor Mrs. Layinka said. Interesting programmes are already lined up for the service to be attended by the PICP before the meeting.

