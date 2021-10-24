RCCG Emmanuel Parish stages 3-in-1 event

Faith

Emmanuel Parish, the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Otta, Ogun State will on Sunday October 24 (today) stage a three-in-one event as part of its end of the Year (2021) programmes. The programme tagged “Praise Altar” started last month with the month ending event titled ‘Haven of Praises with Divine Voices’ led by Olushola Divine ministering.

Today, the second month of Praise Altar has the sub – theme: “Bless the Lord oh my Soul” with Lady Evangelist Bola Dada also known as Kakaki Jesu (Trumpet of Jesus) ministering. Pastor-in- charge of Zone Olatunji Oladayo said it was important to end the year on a high note after all the hassles in the past months in the country and the World at large. He said: “It is a three in One Celebration. Apart from the Praise worship, it is also a Special Thanksgiving for those born in October and celebrating their birthdays.

The Zonal Pastor and his wife, Pastor Tunji Oladayo and Pastor (Mrs) F u n k e Oladayo, r e s p e c – tively will lead a host of others. “ T h e third event is the send – forth for the pioneer Pastor in charge of the parish, Akinbomi Ibukun-Oluwa Sunday. “We are excited about it and we look forward to a glorious event come Sunday.” The RCCG Emmanuel Parish Praise Altar continues in November

