RCCG Emmanuel Parish stages Harvest of Praises

The Redeemed Christian Church of God Emmanuel Parish, Sango Ota, Ogun State, will today, stage a special praise worship programme tagged Harvest of Praises.

 

According to the Pastor in Charge of Zone, Pastor Adetunji Oladayo, the programme will be anchored by the Men in Emmanuel Parish.

 

Oladayo said:: ” God gave us the mandate to raise PRAISE ALTAR for the last quarter of this year. The Redeemed Men Group in the church are to blaze the trail come Sunday the 26th of September, 2021.

 

“We have concluded all arrangements to make the event a glorious one for the entire church..” The Divine Voices Ministry aka Olusola Divine will be the special guest artist to lead the praise worship. It is expected that the youth in Emmanuel Parish, Women group and also the teenagers will take their turns respectively as the year comes to a close.

Brother Akinlosotu, leader of the men in the Parish stressed that it was important to end the year on a high note. “We do have various events but this one is special and I am happy that men are the first to start in the ember months,” he said.

