RCCG Emmanuel Parish wears new look

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Emmanuel Parish, Ogun Province 3, Ota, now wears a new look. The Parish, under new Pastor Abiodun Layinka, has been undergoing a facelift in different forms in the past few weeks.

 

Today however, the Good Women Fellowship of the Church will be unveiling some of the new items bought to beautify the Emmanuel Parish as the 2022 Yuletide season is here. Wife of the Zonal Pastor, Pastor (Mrs.) Oyeladun Layinka, expressed delight over the items bought by the Good Women within a short time to improve the Church’s ambiance.

The backdrop of the Altar has been changed while the seats at the Altar were changed and more flowers and glittering pots were added just as the Altar has been rugged. She said: “It is just the beginning of many other things to come at the Emmanuel Parish. We want people to appreciate the goodness of God as they enter our Church.

“We have worked so hard to get all these things done within a short time and we thank God we are able to achieve our immediate goals.”

Pastor in charge of the Zone, Pastor Abiodun Layinka, also added that he was happy with the other developments in the Parish especially the Church Building Project. In the past few weeks, POP has been erected at the Church just as the front side of the Parish now has the inscription – Let Somebody Shout Halleluyah!,” a famous pay off of the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Also today, the Emmanuel Parish will join all other RCCG branches nationwide to embark on a rally to sensitize the Public about the annual Holy Ghost Congress which starts on December 5 at the headquarters along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

 

