RCCG excommunicates pastor for attempting adultery

he Redeemed Christian Church of God has excommunicated Mr Gideon Bakare and relieved him of all ministerial duties in the Mission.

Bakare, who was an Assistant Pastor in the Church, was recently accused of attempted act of adultery with a woman in her matrimonial home in Akure, Ondo State.

RCCG’s Head, Media & Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, confirmed Bakare’s discharge in a statement made available to our correspondent recently.

Already, the Church has dissociated itself from what it as immoral act of Mr Bakare and described it as being completely contrary to the core values, doctrines, beliefs and practices of the RCCG and the undiluted word of God.

“The Church, after reviewing the report of her investigation, noted that by his conduct, Bakare has not only tainted his personal reputation but has portrayed the Church in a bad light.

“Mr Bakare has therefore been directed to return all official items in his custody and stay off all associated connections with the Mission with immediate effect,” Olaitan added.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Church of God has announced the home-call of Pastor Peter Olubunmi Ojo, a retired Assistant General Overseer in the Mission.

Born on August 19, 1938 in Ilawe Ekiti, Pastor Ojo passed on to glory on Friday July 3, at the age of 81. Olaitan in a separate statement issued earlier said thst the late pastor lived and served God diligently in many capacities and retired after some merritorious years of service as the Assistant General Overseer in charge of the Central African Region with base in Cameroun.

