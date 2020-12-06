RCCG hosts first ever virtual congress

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) under the leadership of revered servant of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, will on December 7, commence it’s first ever virtual Holy Congress.

A statement from the Congress’ planning committee, disclosed that this year’s programme, which is the 23rd in the series, shall hold for five days and wind up with a Holy Communion and Anointing service on Friday, December 11, 2020.

The congress, slated to span five days and organised with the theme, ‘It Is Time to Fly.’ “Millions of worshippers from all over the world are expected to participate in the programme virtually for the first four days via the mission’s television network, Dove Television and social media platforms.

The ministrations will be streamed on the internet, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram and other social media platforms. “The Friday December 11 programme shall be live with ministrations from the New Auditorium altar. It will also be covered by Dove Television and streamed on the social media platforms. This way, it will have a large physical congregation at the Camp in Mowe on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and virtual worshippers expected to connect from all over the world.

“As with the past 22 Congresses, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, RCCG’s General Overseer, shall lead other ministers of God from different parts of the world to preach and lead prayers during the five-day period. There will be speakers from all parts of Nigeria, the rest of Africa, Asia, Europe and America. Well known local and foreign musical groups are also expected to minister at the programme,” the statement further explained.

According to the organizers, this year’s Congress retains the essential character of extravagant praise of the Almighty God; Biblical expositions; intercessory prayers for Nigeria and other nations of the world and personal prayers.

The Holy Ghost night of Friday December 11 shall this year feature the Communion and Anointing services which previously held on the last day of the programme on Saturday.

The added: “The modifications to this year’s programme, notably, the combination of the virtual ministrations for the first four days and the live episode on Friday, are in compliance with the Covid-19 regulations on safety and crowd management.

The RCCG as a socially responsible corporate citizen has been fully compliant with the Covid-19 regulations during the total and partial lockdown of places of worship. Social distancing is enforced through the arrangement of chairs while worshippers are encouraged to wear their face masks

Like this: Like Loading...