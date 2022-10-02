RCCG inaugurates LP98, counsels Nigerians on intimacy with God

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has inaugurated a new Lagos Provincial Headquarters in Ikorodu just as the Pastor-In-Charge of Region 26, Pastor Nath Adejuwon counselled Nigerians to draw closer to God in order to achieve greater successes in their endeavours.

The new Lagos Province 98 (Living Hope Headquarters), situated in Agbele, Ikorodu, Lagos State, has Pastor Sunday Adeniyi as Pastor- in-charge, contained a statement made available by Chairman, Lagos Province 98 Media Crew, Assistant Pastor Nelson Olagundoye.

Speaking at the inauguration of one of the three Provincial Headquarters approved by RCCG Governing Council for Region 26 (Royal Family) in Ikorodu, Adejuwon noted that no pastor in RCCG mission was expected to draw back nor fail despite the challenges facing the country saying Nigerians can still achieve a bigger success.

Adejuwon in his sermon titled ‘Achieving Success’ reading from the book of Joshua 1 verse 8 and Proverbs 14 verse 34 said that Christian leaders should stay humble and not be carried away by their titles or positions, as God only chose them as his vessels.

The cleric told over 500 congregants who attended the hybrid event reasons why God promotes his children, which he noted to be: ‘‘So we could find him, so that our life can be testifying to his glory, so we can be encouraged to go further, so that we can know that God is ever dependable particularly in time of trials and temptations. So that our joy can be full. God also promotes to humble us His children.’’

