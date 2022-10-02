Faith

RCCG inaugurates LP98, counsels Nigerians on intimacy with God

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has inaugurated a new Lagos Provincial Headquarters in Ikorodu just as the Pastor-In-Charge of Region 26, Pastor Nath Adejuwon counselled Nigerians to draw closer to God in order to achieve greater successes in their endeavours.

The new Lagos Province 98 (Living Hope Headquarters), situated in Agbele, Ikorodu, Lagos State, has Pastor Sunday Adeniyi as Pastor- in-charge, contained a statement made available by Chairman, Lagos Province 98 Media Crew, Assistant Pastor Nelson Olagundoye.

Speaking at the inauguration of one of the three Provincial Headquarters approved by RCCG Governing Council for Region 26 (Royal Family) in Ikorodu, Adejuwon noted that no pastor in RCCG mission was expected to draw back nor fail despite the challenges facing the country saying Nigerians can still achieve a bigger success.

Adejuwon in his sermon titled ‘Achieving Success’ reading from the book of Joshua 1 verse 8 and Proverbs 14 verse 34 said that Christian leaders should stay humble and not be carried away by their titles or positions, as God only chose them as his vessels.

The cleric told over 500 congregants who attended the hybrid event reasons why God promotes his children, which he noted to be: ‘‘So we could find him, so that our life can be testifying to his glory, so we can be encouraged to go further, so that we can know that God is ever dependable particularly in time of trials and temptations. So that our joy can be full. God also promotes to humble us His children.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

When the one you love break your heart

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Some weeks ago, my wife Carol and I were jisting and laughing as we were getting ourselves prepared that morning for the day’s work. We were talking about how much our marriage and love life has grown. As we were talking, I said something which probably I should not have said. I told her that […]
Faith

Church makes case for Nigeria’s restructuring as it marks 60th anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tai Anyanwu The leadership of New Estate Baptist Church (NEBC), has asked the Federal Government to do everything within its powers to ensure that Nigeria’s present political structure is restructured through a constitutional means.   This, the church said, is inevitable to preserve the nation’s unity and ensure that dividends of democracy thrived under a […]
Faith

Pastor Sanusi is BSN’ General Secretary/CEO-Designate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN, on has announced the appointment of Pastor Samuel Sanusi as its new General Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer-Designate. BSN Manager, Media and Public Relations, Benjamin Mordi, disclosed in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.   The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-for-profit interdenominational […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica