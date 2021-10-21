RCCG launches OH Prime TV in partnership with Danny Brooks Technologies

The media arm of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in partnership with Danny Brooks Technologies officially launched a free-to-view streaming TV platform called OH Prime TV (Open Heavens Prime). The official launch of the TV streaming app took place on October 19, 2021 at Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. This is a CSR effort of RCCG to the body of Christ and the world at large through impactful free programming contents.

In an opening remark done virtually by Pastor Dele Oke representing RCCG, he said: “Our quest is to change the narrative and protect the viewing content of what our children and youths are watching online. Instead of wasting their destinies watching reality shows that does not edify, we have created a one-stop shop TV platform that offers a variety of programs and content that everyone in the family, both young and old can enjoy. “OH Prime TV has over a 100 channels and it is absolutely free.

Our passion in RCCG is to take the gospel to every cranny of the world and we are doing this by taking back the power of the air to preserve the youth from getting polluted through what they watch online.” Speaking during the unveiling of the OH Prime brand, Mr. Daniel Akintola, Managing Director of Danny Brooks Technologies said, “OH Prime TV is a free to view OTT platform and can be launched on any device both phones, game consoles, smart TV etc. It covers 57 different platforms regardless of the operating system.

Like this: Like Loading...