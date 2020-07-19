RCCG loses prominent parish in US

Faith Top Stories

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has lost one of its prominent North American parishes, Jesus House, Baltimore, after one of its notable pastors announced he is breaking away from the church.

 

In an announcement to his church, the Senior Pastor, Tola Odutola, stated that he was breaking away from the church after 30 years of service, due to what he described as ‘lack of care by church leaders.’

 

He stated: “I served for 30 years with nothing from any organisation to say you have done well. But I know God is a rewarder.” He further stated, “I have served in this church for 30 years, 30 years that cannot be taken back.

 

If you add those 30 years to my age, I will be 91.” In the announcement which has since got viral on social media, Pastor Odutola said to his congregation that the chu

 

rch would now be independent and no longer affiliated with RCCG headed by prominent Pastor Enoch Adeboye and headquartered in Nigeria. Over the years, Pastor Odutola has been involved in the church leadership in North America.

 

Before his announcement which was cheered by his congregation during a church service, he was in charge of the Church’s Region 9 as the Regional Pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God North America (RCCGNA) also known as NAR 9. Pastor Odutola was also the founding chairman of the Redeemer’s Leadership Institute (RLI) which trains Christian leaders to be effective servants in the ministry.

 

In addition to the above responsibilities, Pastor Odutola also chaired Alpha Leadership Conference (ALC) which is tasked with teaching leadership skills to “people of all nations.”

 

The pastor told his members that no one holds his or their destiny, but God. He further stated that he knows he will be demonized for his decision to leave, but he is not worried because he is called for a purpose.

 

He told his members not to bring to his attention any negative talks about him on social media, that he does not want to be distracted from the work of God.

 

He stated, “After this decision, I know I will be demonized on social media…the only thing I ask of you, don’t bring those reports to me, because I want to focus on the job that God has given me. You want to fight it, fight it on your own, it’s okay.

 

As a good child, when someone abuses your father, it’s okay for you to fight. But I just don’t want to be distracted.”

 

According to the church’s website, before going into fulltime ministry, Pastor Odutola worked as a Chartered Accountant at Peat Marwick, KPMG.

 

He had also worked for the international courier, DHL as a Business Developer and Treasury Comptroller. Pastor Odutola is married to Kofo Odutola, who is also a pastor in the church.

