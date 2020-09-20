RCCG Pastor in trouble for forcefully kissing a lady

A minister of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Paul Bankole, has come under investigation following allegation of sexual harassment and forceful levelled against him by Beatrice Wealth, a former basketball player.

Wealth had taken to her twitter handle on September 11 where she accused Pastor Bankole, RCCG’s Director of Sports, of sexually assaulting and forcefully kissing her in his office in year 2016.

Her tweet: “I was sexually harassed by pst. Paul Bankole in 2016, the then Directorate of Sport in RCCG right in his office at redemption camp. I was introduced to him by a friend in school (Yabatech) because he said he was recruiting female basketball players to form a team for RCCG.” Her accusation consequently plunged Bankole into into big trouble with the church authorities.

The randy Pastor is now being investigated by the church following the sad accusation. Sunday Telegraph learnt that Wealth represented the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, in basketball competitions. She said that she was only 20 years old at the time the incident occurred. .

The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa commended her for her “courage,”to share her story. Already the Assistant General Overseer in charge RCCG Administratio, Pastor Funso Odesola, has replied to the former basketball player’s tweet, saying: “Our attention has been drawn to your tweet on sexual harassment by Pastor Paul Bankole during your visit to his office at the Redemption Camp.

“We would like to have a physical meeting with you at your earliest convenience in order to further investigate these allegations to forestall a reoccurrence. “Please accept our utmost apology for whatever you might have passed through as a result of this act.”

