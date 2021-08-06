RCCG Pastor’s family alleges: Police demand COVID -19 test money before releasing corpse

The family of Pastor Bolanle Ibrahim of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), who was murdered on Sunday August 1, at the Mile 12 area of Lagos State have accused policemen at Ketu Police Station of demanding Covid-19 test money from them before his corpse would be released to them. It was reported that Ibrahim who was an assistant pastor at the King of Kings parish at Maidan village, was praying for mothers and their children during their baby dedication when the suspected assailants stormed the church.

The gunmen were said to have gone into the church during service, went to the pulpit where he was praying for the women and their children, tried to drag him out, but the senior pastor in the church approached them and demanded who they were and what they wanted. Some church members were also said to have tried stopping them, but the assailants threatened to kill whoever came close to them. The aunt of the late pastor, Mrs. Justina Alebiosu who spoke with our correspondent said when they got to Ketu Police Station to facilitate how is remains would be released to them so as to bury him, they were asked to pay N25,000 or N30,000 for a Covid 19 test to be conducted on the pastor before his body will be released for burial.

Mrs. Alebiosu who said the development left them confused, added, “I don’t understand where Covid-19 test is being conducted on someone that died, my brother didn’t contract the disease when he was alive, how come now that he is dead we are now asked to pay the money. We are bereaved, they should not compound our grief; we want to mourn in peace.

“I don’t know when it becomes a law in Lagos State that everybody that died should have to do a Covid-19 test, I am surprised by police attitude, it is only God that can save us in Nigeria, police always used every opportunity to make money, irrespective of what happened to the person they are extorting. All I am after is for my brother to be buried and rest.” The bereaved age mother, Mrs. Agnes Ogunowo who also spoke with our correspondent said it was a surprise to her when they demanded for Covid- 19 test money from those who went to the station.

Ogunowo said she doesn’t understand the country she is in, wondering how come police would be demanding Covid-19 test from someone who didn’t die of the disease. “I am still mourning the death of my son before the issue of money got to me, but I have no option, I have asked the senior pastor and those who went to the police station to give them the money so as to bury my son.

“I am saddened with the way police feast on every opportunity, same God that d the Israelites would save us in Nigeria.” However, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said the allegation is not only false, but unfounded. He said “We don’t do COVID-19 test in our police stations and the Doctors demand for their bills at their facilities should the need arise. “It’s purely a medical affair. And COVID-19 test comes up if they want to carry out autopsy on the corpse. Up till now we have not gotten to autopsy stage. So it is a lie.”

