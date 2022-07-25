RCCG plans 70th jubilee, says it’s time for Nigeria’s freedom

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has unveiled plan to mark its 70th years of existence at this year’s convention holding August 8 to 14.

The church made the disclosure at a briefing on Monday, saying the anniversary tagged ‘Perfect Jubilee’ connotes a new beginning of freedom for Nigeria and the rest of the world.

RCCG National Overseer, Pastor Joseph Obayemi while addressing the press alongside some top leaders of the church including Pastor Josiah Bolarinwa, Chairman Planning Committee and Assistant Continental Overseer on Research and Development; Pastor Funso Odesola, Assistant General Overseer, Admin and Personnel; Pastor Joseph Adeyokun, Continental Financial Controller; said this year’s convention is unique and important to the church as it symbolizes a major landmark in it’s epochal and divinely-orchestrated history.

“As a mission with commitment to the development of our nation of origin, Nigeria, Jubilee is a season where we see God liberating our nation from the many challenges the nation is currently facing – we are confident that indeed, Nigeria will become the delight of all nations.

“As a global church, we affirm our commitment to global peace and the prosperity of nations, families and individuals. Our belief is that this year of Jubilee will mark a total turn around for the world economically and in many other ramifications. God will be asserting His authority as the sovereign owner and ruler of all nations,” stated Obayemi.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...