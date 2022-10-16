Faith

RCCG Province 1 donates street lights to host community, clears drainage

As part of its efforts in deepening Church Social Responsibility (CSR) and evangelism, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Province One, Ilupeju, Lagos donated and installed streets lights to their host community.

The church also touched other needs of the community including proper house numbering, clearing of drainages and sensitization on environmental hazards of dumping refuse in drainages.

Pastor Samuel Olaniyan, Assistant Pastor of RCCG Region One who doubles as Pastor-in-charge of Province 1 and other pastors were not left out as they also joined in clearing the gutters.

Olaniyan, however noted that the ultimate purpose of carrying out the CSR was to win souls to Christ by demonstrating the God kind of love.

Mr. Kola Ade, Chairman of Ilupeju CDA, who was on ground to commission the projects, commended the church and the set man for going out of their way to meet the immediate needs of their host community.

He stated: “This is what ministry is all about, because they are going out of their way to tackle key issues in the community; lighting up the streets, cleaning the drainages and numbering houses.

“When citizens sit down and wait for government to do everything we all suffer but when we have organizations like this giving back to the society and beginning to do this things life becomes more meaningful.”

Also, Pastor Oluwasegun Olatona, Assistant Pastor-in-charge of CSR for RCCG Lagos Province One, who expressed joy in the church giving back to the society, hinted that the total cost of the three projects to be an estimate of a million naira.

 

