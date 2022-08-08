News

RCCG’s 70th Anniversary: God’s up to something this season – Adeboye

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has emphasised that God is up to something this season individually, nationally and globally with the tripartite celebrations of the church’s 70th anniversary, 40th annual convention and his 80th birthday (though marked in March).

 

Adeboye, who ministered yesterday at the church’s national headquarters, Throne of Grace (ToG), Ebute Metta Lagos, at the August thanksgiving service entitled; ‘Season of jubilation’ and special prayers for widows, widow-  ers, single parents, the underprivileged and parents, said there will be restorations for losses.

 

He identified jubilee as a combination of restoration and new beginnings, saying that God will birth new beginnings and cancel mistakes that have brought about troubles.

“…There will be a new beginning of success, there will be a new beginning of promotion, and there will be a new beginning of victory. One of the beauties of jubilee is that it is a decree from God.

 

When God opens a door, nobody can shut it,” Adeboye added while sharing how God promoted him twice in a year from a grade two lecturer to a senior lecturer. He further stressed that the joy of the wicked is momentary as he urged individuals to embrace righteousness.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

