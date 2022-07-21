Re- appointed NIPC boss promise delivery of investment master plan

The re-appointed Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Saratu Umar pledged bringing to logical conclusion, the National Investment Promotion Master Plan.

Saratu, who assumed duties at NIPC Thursday after her re- appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, promised to reposition NIPC to a strong public institution, with private sector orientation that delivers effective and efficient services that will exceed expectations of all stakeholders in the investment ecosystem in Nigeria.

Addressing the staff, she said: “We will orchestrate and execute targeted investment drives along country-specific, investor-specific, sector-specific, industry-specific, regional- specific, and investment-type specific strategies to facilitate FDI (and LDI – Local Direct Investment) that fit into Nigeria’s development and investment needs, in an inclusive, coordinated, tangible, measurable and effective manner.”

“We will logically conclude the National Investment Promotion Coordination Framework, to provide a clear strategy for a seamless collaboration and coordination of the Investment eco-system, as well as usher in a robust and effective stakeholder communication and engagement. This will result in effective partnerships between NIPC and critical stakeholders including the international community and development partners. We will listen to, and work with, our stakeholders.”

