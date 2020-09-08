Re-configuration of Nigeria’s federation into 12 Provinces beckons

….As Senate Committee on Constitution Review receives 50 memoranda

Chukwu David, Abuja

Agitation for the re-configuration of Nigeria’s federation from the present 36 states to 12 Provinces, emerged Tuesday with submission to that effect by the Middle Belt Congress ( MBC).

This is as the Senate’s Constitution Review Committee received a total of 49 other memoranda for constitution amendments from various interest groups.

The MBC in its memorandum sighted in Abuja Tuesday, also seeks for the creation of additional 19 states in the country to bring the total number of states to 55 .

It, however, stressed that the 55 states will not function as federating units but serve as development areas under the 12 Provinces that will emerge as new federating units.

The group also seeks for the abolition of the 774 local government councils as the third tier of government.

The local government councils, it argues, should be relegated to municipalities under the total control of respective states.

The memorandum reads in part: “That there shall be only two tiers of government in Nigeria – the Federal Government and the federating units as sub-national governments.

“That Local Governments councils should no no longer function as third tier of government but as administrative units of the sub-national governments.

“The former LGs should be renamed “Councils” or “Municipalities‟ or “Development Areas‟ or “Burroughs‟ or any other names Nigerians might prefer.

“That there shall be twelve (12) federating units in Nigeria to be called “Provinces” comprising of the states written against their name as follows ÷

(1) North-West Province shall comprise Sokoto, Kebbi, and the Zamfara states.

(2) North-Central Province shall comprise Kaduna and Katsina states.

(3) North-North Province shall comprise Kano, Jigawa and Ghari states.

(4) North-East Province shall comprise Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Amana, Savannah, and Katagum states.

(5) Middle-Belt West Province shall comprise Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Edu and Kainji states.

(6) Middle-Belt East Province shall comprise Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Taraba, Gurara and Apa states.

(7) Western Province shall comprise Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Ose, Okun and New Oyo states.

(8) South-West Province shall comprise Lagos, Ogun and Ijebu States.

Others are:

(9) Mid-West Province shall comprise Delta, Edo and Anioma States.

(10) Niger Delta Province shall comprise Rivers, Bayelsa and Oil River states.

(11) South-East Province shall comprise Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Aba, Adada, Njaba and Etiti states.

(12) South-South Province shall comprise Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Ogoja states.”

Specifically, the 19 new states proposed by the group are ÷1. Aba State from Abia State

2. Adada State from Enugu State

3. Amana State from Adamawa State

4. Anioma State from Delta State

5. Apa State from Benue State

6. Edu State from Niger State

7. Etiti State from South East Geopolitical Zone

8. Ghari State from Kano State and

(9.) Gurara State from Kaduna State.

Others are:

(10. Ijebu State from Ogun State

11. Kainji State from Kebbi and Niger states

12. Katagum State from Jigawa State

13. New Oyo State from the Oyo State

14. Njaba-Anim State from Anambra and Imo states

15. Ogoja State from Cross River State

16. Oil River State from Rivers State

17. Okun State from Ekiti, Ondo, Kwara and Kogi states and

18. Ose State from Edo State.”

One of the other groups that submitted memorandum to the committee on Tuesday, is the Coalition of Federalists for Good Governance in Nigeria ( CFGG).

CFGG in its own memorandum jointly signed by the National Co-ordinator, Taiye Odewale and Secretary, Aisha Jibrin, seeks for removal of mining and Policing from exclusive list to concurrent list in paving way for creation of State Police.

It also seeks for the collapse of all the 35,000 kilometres Trunk A roads with exception those linking Nigeria to another country, into Trunk B roads to be managed by affected state governments.

It consequently, seeks for the review of revenue sharing formula from 52.68% being taken by the Federal Government to 40%, in creating the required financial muscle for the 36 states to carry out the new constitutional responsibilities proposed for them.

The 36 states in the present revenue sharing formula collect 26.72% while the 774 local government councils share the remaining 20.60%.

Like this: Like Loading...