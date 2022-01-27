Re-constitute Health Sector Reform Committee for balance, equity – PSN

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has called for urgent re-constitution of the Health Sector Reform Committee by including more health professionals from diverse professional backgrounds from the health sector into the group. In a statement from the PSN and signed by its President, Prof Cyril Usifoh, the PSN urged the Federal Government to take this request serious as it was in the best interest of the entire health sector. According to the PSN, for the health sector to work at its full capacity, all hands must be on deck in both the administrative and point of service aspects of health care.

To this end PSN is advocating a critical evaluation of the structure of leadership of the health sector to ensure balance, equity and fairness. Although, the PSN commended the establishment of the Health Sector Reform Programme Committee formed under the chairmanship of the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, it lamented that the 28-member committee is made of 23 physicians, one pharmacist from the PSN, one nurse from the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), one laboratory scientist from the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN). Consequently, Usifo said: “This reform process therefore must centre on a need to disrupt a most inequitable, fruitless and obviously destructive status quo.”

The representatives of Trade Unions in the Health Sector which are members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) constitutes over 90 per cent of the entire health workforce and based on the norms of participatory democracy, have also seen the need for others in the health sector to be inculcated at all levels of healthcare. Configuration of leadership of the health sector has been systematically mutilated over the last 37 years by physicians who can be found in all the nooks and crannies of our health endeavours.

The PSN noted that globally, the best practice does not place a premium on physician-CEO based concepts in healthcare, saying that in other parts of the world the leaders of the health sector do not necessarily have to be physicians. Therefore Usifo called for a return to the golden era which is also commonplace now in other parts of the world, adding that placing seasoned administrators and managers of cognate experience in charge of hospitals and other strategic arms in the health sector was rampant. This will give health professionals, including physicians a leeway to attend to their areas of core competencies in their chosen profession. According to the PSN, the Federal Government proposed Health Sector Reform Committee may just go the way of previous health sector reform projects because the philosophy and execution plan is one and the same. “Under the Obasanjo administration, the late Prof. Olu Akinkugbe, an emeritus Professor of Medicine led a Health Reform team which had a similar composition of physicians dominating overwhelmingly, but the final report was dead on arrival.

“It is interesting that personalities like the director of hospital services of the FMoH, the director general, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), the managing director, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute- Metta complement the overwhelming presence of physicians in the committee, while other health professionals especially those in Pharma- manufacturing and importation have no place on the committee.” It was observed that at least four of the major trade unions including Medical and Health Workers Union (MHWUN), Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), Non Academic Staff Union of Educational Associated Institutes (NASU) and SSA had no representation on this committee as well. MHWUN alone is reputed to have about 60 per cent of the entire health workforce in its fold.

“It is unthinkable that a strategic arm of the health industry like JOHESU, which is the umbrella template of over 90 per cent of health workers, is ignored in this health reform. “These challenges are the main reasons why our health systems have slipped to a rating of 187 out of 191 health systems from a golden era where health facilities like the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan was rated one of the five top facilities in the Commonwealth.” The PSN noted that since the Decree 10 of 1985 placed physicians in charge of the sector at all levels from the Federal, State and local government areas (LGAs) as well as the health institutions under their jurisdiction, the other lines of healthcare workers have been trying to balance the equation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...