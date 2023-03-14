News

Re-election: Fayose rallies support for Makinde

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has appealed to Oyo State voters to re-elect Governor Seyi Makinde on Saturday. According to him, Makinde’s re-election will enable him to complete the projects being executed by his government. Fayose, who on Fresh 105.9 FM yesterday, maintained that despite his issues with Makinde politically, the governor has been able to deliver the goods in terms of governance and should be allowed to continue in office.

According to him, Makinde was able to win his heart with the massive infrastructure development of the state, including the Ibadan Circular Road and Moniya-Iseyin Road. He said, unlike most governors who only develop the state capital, Makinde has touched rural centres. Fayose said: “Ajimobi was able to do two terms and I think Makinde should be given the same opportunity to consolidate on all he has started.

“There are about three projects that drew my at- tention in the state. One of them is the Circular road, which will burst out at Asejire and I am looking forward to its completion. “Another one is the Iseyin road. I was a student at Olivers Baptist High School in Oyo. “Until the project was done, it was a nightmare. Most governors will develop the major city, which is Ibadan.”

