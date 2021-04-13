Re-evaluating Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had another chance, last Tuesday, to prove its commitment to the downstream sub-sector.

That day, the Corporation took its decision to fix the Port Harcourt refinery from mere plan to project as it signed off on the $1.5 billion contract to repair the facility with the Italian engineering giant, Maire Tecnimont.

The contract was signed on Tuesday morning by the Managing Director of the refinery, Ahmed Dikko, as well as the Vice President ofTecnimont, Sub-Saharan Africa, Davide Pellizola. Tecnimont SpA, an Italian engineering company, is to handle the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the rehabilitation of the 210, 000 barrels per day capacity refinery in Rivers State, South South Nigeria. The contract is expected to run in three phases of 18 months, 24 months and 44 months respectively.

The project is expected to be funded by NNPC, internally generated revenue, budgetary provisions and AfreximBank. With this, the question on the lips of many is whether Nigeria should rejoice over this, particularly as foot dragging on deregulation sinks the economy in deeper mess?

Foot-dragging on deregulation takes a toll Government has printed about N60 billion notes to augment allocation shared to states in March by the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee.

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, who raised the alarm over Nigeria’s financial trouble, pointedly gave the continued shrinking oil revenue as reason.

Besides, Obaseki, who spoke at a programme in Benin, revealed that by December this year, the country’s total borrowing would be in excess of between N15 trillion and N16 trillion. He said: “In another year or so, where will we find this money that we go to Abuja to share every month? “Last month, we got FAAC for March. The Federal Government printed an additional N50 to N60 billion to top-up for us to share.”

ty with bountiful opportunities of private sector financing for its projects. The publication of the Corporation’s audited financial statements has significantly improved investors’ confidence in the Corporation and was instrumental to the speedy facilitation of the financing agreement for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery by the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank).

“Since we opted to disclose our financial statements, the speed with which we close financial transactions has been monumental. We now close deals at a quarter of the time we used to them and that is very critical,” the GMD noted, according to a statement issued by Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs division, Dr. Kennie Obateru.

He restated his commitment to work with NEITI and urged the executive secretary and members of his management team to avail themselves of details of the Corporation’s operations, especially the monthly engagement with the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), on NNPC’s website. Deals with NEITI Speaking earlier, Orji described NNPC as a key partner of the agency whose role in the industry stands “clearly on the orbit.”

He commended the GMD for the regular engagements and effective communication between the two organisations, adding that such engagements were necessary to create value.

The NEITI boss said there was need to build on the existing relationship with a view to deepening the culture of transparency in the oil and gas industry, stressing that there was no need for confrontation on issues that can be resolved amicably.

“When we see an agency like NNPC listening and being able to make themselves available for discussion, we will explore that option, it’s more useful to us than fighting on the pages of newspapers,” the statement sent to this online newspaper quoted him to have stated.

Orji also expressed support for the on-going engagements on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which he said would help close all possible gaps in the proposed legislation.

Last line

It has become obvious that Nigeria’s economy can no longer bear the subsidy of petrol and one of the ways to control this is improving the local refining capacity through the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery. With the promise of transparency and accountability by NNPC, Nigerians should give their support to the move aimed at rescuing the country’s economy from imminent collapse.

Connection to Oil The governor believed, very soon, there would be no crude oil revenue accruing to the national treasury for spending with the dwindling fortunes of oil. Emphasising that despite the prices of crude at the international market, the current fortunes of crude is only a mirage and the Nigerian economy could no longer rely on oil revenue.

According to Obaseki, major oil producers like Shell and Chevron, which hitherto made huge financial commitment to oil production, are no longer investing as much, especially with Chevron heavily investing in alternative fuel and Shell pulling out of Nigeria.

According to him; “Where will the Federal Government find the oil revenue to share monthly as federal allocation among the three tiers of government? “We say remove subsidy, they say no.

This April, next week again, we will go to Abuja and share. By the end of this year, the total borrowing is going to be in excess of N15 to N16 trillion. “My worry is that we will wake up one day like Argentina, the naira will be 1,000, 2,000 and will be moving because we don’t have money coming in. “You are just borrowing, borrowing and borrowing without any means or idea of how to pay back.”

Obaseki pointed that the change in the world economy, which is now affecting Nigeria, would be the major factor that will affect the country’s economy going forward. Subsidy surged to N120bn monthly Nigeria’s loss to fuel subsidy has peaked at over N120 billion monthly as landing cost for premium motor spirit surges to N234 litre.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) maintaining that an increase in pump price of fuel is inevitable. Group Managing Director of NNPC,

Mele Kyari, who said this at the weekly media briefing at the Presidential Villa, maintained that the current landing cost of fuel in the “country as at today (Thursday) stands at N234 per litre, while the recommended retail price is N162 per litre.”

He added that the daily volume of fuel consumed in the country stands at 60 million litres. By this calculation, NNPC is actually paying N129.6 billion as differential between the actual cost and recommended retail price monthly, even when the GMC refrained from calling the balance a subsidy.

Kyari, however, said that the Corporation may no longer have the capacity to continue to shoulder the differences and, as such, would soon have to shift it to the consumers.

Refinery’s rehabilitation as key

In March, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the sum of $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port-Harcourt refinery.

The approval had generated reactions from Nigerians with Atedo Peterside, founder of Stanbic IBTC and Anap Foundation, urging government to subject the approval to “an informed national debate.”

Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, had said the rehabilitation would be done in three phases of 18, 24 and 44 months. Sylva noted that the funding has three components from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)’s internally generated revenue,

Afreximbank and budgetary provisions. “The Ministry of Petroleum Resources presented a memo on the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery for the sum of 1.5 billion and that memo was $1.5 billion and it was approved by council today,” he had said.

The major source of concern is that although the nation’s debt to GDP ratio stands at 34 per cent, one of the lowest globally, the nation is not making enough money to service those debts.

Also 93 per cent of government revenue is currently used to service debts. The rehabilitation of the refinery has garnered a lot of controversies as many have expressed lack of trust and fear that the funds are going down a rabbit hole and will further deepen the debt profile of the country ‘needlessly.’

Fruits of transparency

NNPC had declared that it secured financing agreement for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery by the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) as a fruit it reaped from its transparency and accountability.

Though the rehabilitation is to gulp $1.5 billion, the financing deals secured from Afreximbank, it was learnt, is $1 billion.

Kyari said while playing host to the management team of the Nigeria Extractive Industries and Transparency Initiative (NEITI) led by its Executive Secretary, Dr. Orji Ogbonaya Orji, at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, maintained that the Corporation had begun to reap more benefit of its management’s commitment to transparency and accountabili

The Port Harcourt Refinery set for rehabilitation

Like this: Like Loading...