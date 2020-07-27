News

Re-open Funso Williams’ murder case, Bode George tells Buhari

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and leader of a pan-Lagos indigenes association, Omo Eko Pataki Forum, Chief Olabode George, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to re-open the investigation of the brutal murder of Engineer Funsho Williams in 2006.

 

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen yesterday titled; “Funso Williams: Omoluabi Eko still waiting for justice”, George said the President has done the right thing by re-opening the investigation of the murder of Chief Bola Ige. George said he was particularly passionate about Funsho, who many of his acolytes adorably called Captain.

 

The statement reads in part; “He will be greatly enhanced in historical reckoning and signification if his administration is attested as being the one that finally nailed the evil characters hiding at plain sight who murdered Funsho Williams.

 

“He was reserved and humble. He was gentle but reflective with sharpanalytical convictions. There was always a certain piety about him, an effective calibration in self-effacing innocence. He meant no arm to anyone.

 

But he was firm, resolved, dedicated to the righteous path.

 

“It has been 14 years now when a terrible dark cloud fell upon the Lagosian entity and upon all lovers of freedom. It was really a very sad day on that horrific July 27, 2006 as the blood-soaked body of Engineer Funsho Williams was discovered in his Dolphin residence in Ikoyi.

 

“With the murder of Funsho Williams, who stood at the threshold of triumphing at the general election, a great dream was shattered. The hopes of millions of Lagosians who were hearkening to be rescued from what was then building up as a gradual servitude of the Lagosian natives, was dashed,” George said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari: ECOWAS common currency in serious jeopardy

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says regional bloc at a crossroads President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned that the ambition for Eco regional currency could be in ‘serious jeopardy’ unless member states complied with agreed processes of reaching the collective goal. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President also expressed concern over the […]
News

Blood, sorrow in Abaomege, Isinkwo, Igbeagu

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

For the past few days, the peace some communities in Ebonyi State have been enjoying has eluded them following skirmishes with their neighbours over land. The situation has brought sorrow on them with lives lost, many injured and properties razed writes UCHENNA INYA in Abakaliki Abaomege community, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State had […]
News

Makinde reopens Churches, Mosques in Oyo amidst rise in COVID-19

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

M any churches in Oyo state went agog yesterday after about three months of shutdown as they held their services with many of them complying with the 25 capacity attendance directed by Governor Seyi Makinde as well as hygiene protocols to curtail widespread community transmission of coronavirus.   Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force headed by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: