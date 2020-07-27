Re-open Funso Williams’ murder case, Bode George tells Buhari

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and leader of a pan-Lagos indigenes association, Omo Eko Pataki Forum, Chief Olabode George, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to re-open the investigation of the brutal murder of Engineer Funsho Williams in 2006.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen yesterday titled; “Funso Williams: Omoluabi Eko still waiting for justice”, George said the President has done the right thing by re-opening the investigation of the murder of Chief Bola Ige. George said he was particularly passionate about Funsho, who many of his acolytes adorably called Captain.

The statement reads in part; “He will be greatly enhanced in historical reckoning and signification if his administration is attested as being the one that finally nailed the evil characters hiding at plain sight who murdered Funsho Williams.

“He was reserved and humble. He was gentle but reflective with sharpanalytical convictions. There was always a certain piety about him, an effective calibration in self-effacing innocence. He meant no arm to anyone.

But he was firm, resolved, dedicated to the righteous path.

“It has been 14 years now when a terrible dark cloud fell upon the Lagosian entity and upon all lovers of freedom. It was really a very sad day on that horrific July 27, 2006 as the blood-soaked body of Engineer Funsho Williams was discovered in his Dolphin residence in Ikoyi.

“With the murder of Funsho Williams, who stood at the threshold of triumphing at the general election, a great dream was shattered. The hopes of millions of Lagosians who were hearkening to be rescued from what was then building up as a gradual servitude of the Lagosian natives, was dashed,” George said.

