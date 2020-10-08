Education

Re-opening: FCTA rules out 3rd term, orders schools to start new session

After seven months of shutting down schools nationwide, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has directed that both public and private schools within the territory reopen on Monday, October 11 for the 2020/2021 academic session.
FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello who disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja, directed that the third term be suspended and that private schools owners should not demand for third term school fees from parents.
While the Minister warned that COVID-19 protocols must be strictly adhered to by all schools, he noted that schools will use the first two weeks of resumption to engage in aggressive revision to tidy up the second term activities.
Bello said: “In opening of schools we have to be very careful and conscious of the need to ensure that all the efforts of all of us during the last few months are not in vein.
“Based on the reality on ground as well as the inputs and advice of medical personnel and the guidelines of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) and releases from the Federal Ministry of Education.
“We have come to the conclusion that it is relatively safe for us to open up schools in the FCT base on certain guidelines and conditions which will be release shortly.”
He noted that the gathering of young people and children within enclosed environment posed very peculiar challenges that requires handling with utmost care caution particularly by the schools and education administrators.

