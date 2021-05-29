News

Re: PDP alerts of attack, killings, labelling of its members in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

The office of the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ebonyi State, has reacted to a publication credited to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Ebonyi State chapter. In its response, titled: “PDP alerts of attack, killings and labelling of its members in Ebonyi State”, the Commissioner, Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, called the publication “diversionary, politicisation and brazen insensitivity of PDP to the security challenges of our nation.” Orji said it is incoherent, deceitful and diversionary and desperately targeted on the person and administration of His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi.

He noted what he called the clear insensitivity of PDP officials to the matters of insecurity that affect the mood of the nation as characterised by their obvious indulgence in brute politicisation of security in Ebonyi State. The rejoinder reads in part: “The office of the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation Ebonyi State has received with alas the multiple, incoherent, deceitful and diversionary publications coming from different levels of the structure of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and desperately targeted on the person and administration of His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi. “It noted the clear insensitivity of PDP officials to the matters of insecurity that affect the mood of the nation as characterised by their obvious indulgence in brute politicisation of security in Ebonyi State.

“It is to be noted that since the defection of our Divine Mandate Administration to All Progressives Party (APC), officials of PDP in the State and Zonal levels have been in the habit of dishing out concoctions of mendacious publications against the state government without justification.”

Our Reporters

