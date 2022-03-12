News

Re-valuate Anchor Borrower Programme, AFAN president advises CBN

National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Kabir Ibrahim, has called for the re-jigging of Anchor Borrower Programme (ABP) by the Central Bank of Nigeria by bringing in the private sector for collaboration purposes.

Ibrahim, who doubles as chairman, Administrative Board of Nigeria Agric Business Group (NAGB), commended the CBN for ABP’s programme and other interventions with which the apex bank has supported agriculture value chain. He said ABP would serve its purpose better if domiciled with the federal Ministry of Agriculture.

He was appraising performance of Anchor Borrower Programme since its introduction and overall performance in the past six years. ‘‘First, we must commend CBN for this laudable initiative. But it will better serve its purpose if put under the control of the federal Ministry of Agriculture and institutionalised it. They should bring private sector input to make it more sustainable,” he said. This comes as agribusiness expert and President of Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG), Emmanuel Ijewere, who replaced the former NABG president, late Alhaji Dangote Sani, said that time has come for Nigeria to take agriculture seriously.

 

