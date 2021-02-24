Reaching out to people is shortcut to success in real estate practice

The Chairman, Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group), Dr Augustine Onwumere, has advised real estate practitioners not to underestimate the potency of reaching out to people for a successful real estate practice.

He disclosed that the ability to reach out to people with quality information about opportunities that exist in the industry is the magic wand which has enable PWAN Group to improve the skylines of many cities in Nigeria and Africa with exclusive residential estates.

“It is the same reason that has enabled us to empower people, create employment for the jobless and made millionaires out of many ordinary Nigerians,” he added.

Dr Onwumere, who is fondly called Mr. Empowerment by numerous admirers, gave the counsel at an elaborate ceremony to mark the first anniversary of PWAN Max, one of the affiliate companies under PWAN Group, in Lagos, recently.

He said: “My wife and I set up PWAN Max just one year ago, with few staff here in Lagos. To the glory of God, the company has established 35 state-of-the art exclusive estates in different states of the federation.

“This company has also employed over 80 staff and partners just as it has changed many lives and empowered lots of Nigeria’s abundant human resources.

“Our simple secret is just reaching out to people through the medium of information and quality real estate products carefully targeted at making home ownership dream a reality for everyone.

“Your vehicle to the nooks and crannies of Africa is the people; it’s also the short cut to a successful real estate marketing and development practice, Dr. Onwumere reiterated.

He added: “My advice to you is always look for people; there are people everywhere you go; talk to them about real estate. The people are your greatest asset. The more you educate people about real estate; you are at the same time making sales and playing unique roles towards the actualisation of our goal of making home ownership for all easy.”

The occasion was also an opportunity return all thanks and glory to God Almighty, who made it possible for PWAN Max to grow with leaps and bounds.

The Business Development Manager, Franklin Nwaigwe who also functions in the capacity of Chief Operating Officer of PWAN Max, described the company’s achievement in one year, as an amazing journey.

“Sometimes when we think about it, it’s staggering to see what we achieved in one year, having more than 35 estates scattered over the country. It is not something that happens out of the ordinary. I will always return all the glory to God and all thanks to wonderful team of PWAN Max,” Mr. Nwaigwe said.

Mr. Nwaigwe, however, stated that there is more and greaterthings to achieve ahead.

“The journey has just begun, there still much to be achieved and we can only achieve even greatly with everyone seated here,” he said.

The anniversary was also an occasion to celebrate excellence and splashing of gifts for deserving staff and associated.

The pioneer staff of PWAN Max namely: Mr. Emma Ofor, Cynthia Owunna, Maduka John Paul, Ene Patricia, Godwin Emmanuel, Ansar-udeen Habeeb and Franklin Nwaigwe got a standing ovation for what was described as their amazing contributions and for being the wheels that ensured the success so far achieved.

