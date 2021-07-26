Reaction of Presidency to Bishop Kukah’s address to US Congress

The Presidency has defended itself against the submissions of the Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto, Most Reverend Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah before the Congress of the United States of America (USA).

Speaking for the Presidency, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu argued that the Federal Government had been constituted on justice, equity and fairness considering the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari is a Fulani Muslim from North-West while the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is a Yoruba Christian from the South-West.

Mallam Shehu claimed that justice, equity and fairness were upheld in the composition of the Federal Government, given the fact that every state of the Federation has, at least an indigene, who is a minister and a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The presidential aide pointed out that the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria did not and does not impose on President Buhari, the responsibility to reflect justice, equity and fairness in his appointments, while complaining that Bishop Kukah had hit his fatherland, Nigeria below the belt by opting to internationalise what, at best, was a domestic affair. Mallam Shehu concluded by noting that the submissions were anything but reasonable. No doubt,

Most Reverend Kukah addressed the Congress of USA, during which he discussed the appointments of Mr. President, among other issues, describing them as lopsided. It is true that President Buhari is a Fulani Muslim from the North-West while the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is a Yoruba Christian from the South-West.

It is also true that each state, has at least, an indigene who is a member of the FEC but such references could not be a proper conceptualisation of the principles of justice, equity and fairness.

Given the touring record of Mr President, when was the last time that a letter was written to the National Assembly notifying it that, in the absence of the number one citizen, that the Vice- President would function as the Acting President? Lagos, Kwara and Kaduna are among the states favoured with two ministerial slots each.

What yardstick was used to consider them worthy of the preferential treatment? While New Telegraph agrees that the strategic ministerial positions are limited, the point must be made that posts such as Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, that of Transportation, Minister of Petroleum, that of Defence, Minister of Works and Housing, that of Aviation, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, that of Education and that Minister of Aviation are far more strategic than the other ministerial posts and therefore attract, along with their ministries more budgetary allocations than others.

Apart from the national Assembly members, all other persons who hold offices at the federal level including Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, Federal High Court, National Industrial Court, the Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pro- Chancellors, and Vice Chancellors of federal universities are appointed by Mr. President.

To what extent have the principles of justice, equity and fairness been reflected in the appointments? It should be noted that the appointments have been tilted to favour persons from one part of the country and specific religion.

The claim that the occupant of the post of the President and Commanderin- Chief of the Armed Forces is not constitutionally mandated to reflect the cherished basic principles of justice, equity, and fairness in his appointments stands logic on its head. It is constitutionally compulsory for the number one citizen to not only manifest justice, equity and fairness in his appointments but also in all his dealings with the entire country.

Despite the flawed nature of the military-imposed 1999 Constitution it explicitly mandates Mr. President to be fair to all Nigerians, regardless of their ethnic, religious, political and sociocultural affiliations.

The oaths of office administered on President Buhari in 2015 and 2019 were reminders to him that the reflection of justice, equity and fairness in his governance was not, and is still not, negotiable.

We commend Most Reverend Dr Kukah for consistently speaking truth to power; Dr Kukah’s evaluations on societal happenings have been replete with extraordinary scholarship and conviction. Like in all his previous comments, there was no iota of doubt in Bishop Kukah’s submissions before the Congress of the USA.

For Mallam Shehu to therefore refer to the clergyman’s address to congress as cheap, unrealistic and merely seeking media attention is rather misplaced. Having failed to thoroughly rationalise the lop-sidedness in a huge number of Mr. President’s appointments by his action, he appears to have given a bad image to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), which he was its President, before landing the job of presidential spokesman.

The anger of the Presidency over Bishop Kukah’s address could have been derived from the impact it generated worldwide. This would not be the first time that humanity would be treated to Bishop Kukah’s phenomenal scholarship, which has become a recurring decimal.

Mention must be made of the captivating Christmas Day homily delivered by the scholarly Catholic clergyman last year.

It is in the face of this anti-free speech disposition of the Federal Government that, we recall that Mr. President, then the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC) was given the floor to address Britain’s number one Foreign Affairs entity, Chatham House, London, at the height of campaigning ahead of the 2015 General Election.

In that address, President Buhari, then a candidate, used the opportunity to pick holes in the administration of the then President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, who magnanimously tolerated the use of both the traditional and social media by the then, opposition APC against him, as a critical feature of democracy. Where Bishop Kukah pointed out some of the contradictions of the Federal Government did not and still did not matter.

What is important is that attention has been drawn to them in a faultless and convincing manner. The action of the Catholic clergyman should be emulated by all Nigerians, regardless of their socio-cultural, religious and political affiliations.

It is in the interest of the Executive Branch of government to be hasty in addressing the lop-sidedness in its appointments, among other mistakes, so as to elicit a positive verdict of history.

The National Assembly, as the arm of government, with the power of appropriation, could help whip an unwilling Executive Arm of government into a line of conformity, as the judgement of history beckons.

