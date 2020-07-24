‘Reaction to current disruptions’ll determine our future’

The President, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mr M.O. Oyegunle, has called on stakeholders in the insurance sector to brace towards defeating the ravaging effect of Coronavirus on the economy. Making the declaration yesterday in Lagos while being invested as the 50th president of the institute, he acknowledged the challenges ahead of him, saying that the drastic disruptions of the socio-economic order in the world was obvious to all. He said the world was currently at the mercy of Covid-19, saying, however, that “we cannot surrender to it.

“As an institute, we shall continue in our stride to achieve desired results. However, we must adapt our strategies and change our ways of doing things. “I am driven by our traditional collective efforts which is built on our strong resolve to see that the vision of our founding fathers shall not be in vain.

“I have come at a time we need to change our strategies to the new normal. Our reactions to these disruptions will determine our position today and in the future. These disruptions are here and it has come with new challenges that call for the reinforcement of our professional calling. “Current development in the world calls for our collaborative efforts to reinforce professionalism. The Nigerian economy in general and the insurance industry is not immune from the vagaries of the social and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“The resultant harsh business environment has become a threat which we must collectively confront for survival.” Speaking on the theme, REINFORCING PROFESSIONALISM AND ETHICS IN THE NEW ORDER, he said the choice of the theme was borne out of the need to establish a rolling plan, which will guarantee that even in the face of current global uncertainties, the institute would continue to meet the needs of members.

Oyegunle, who said the theme was borne out of the conviction that the institute can achieve greater successes for the industry and profession if it reinforces professionalism and ethics in reaction to the new order, pointed out that he would be focusing on a six point agenda to drive the institute. The agenda includes digital transformation of the institute, reinforcement of the relevance of professionalism, re-energisingthe institute’s administrative structure, insurance awareness and youth mentorship initiatives, infrastructural development, and advocacy and collaboration with various associations in the private sector.

