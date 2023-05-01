Arts & Entertainments

Reactions As Blessing CEO Surprises IVD On His Birthday

Relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing, popularly known as Blessing CEO has sparked up rumours online as news reports making the rounds have it that Blessing CEO surprised a Celebrity auto car dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna better known as IVD on his birthday 6month after the death of his wife 

IVD who marked his first birthday without his wife, Bimbo Martins, who allegedly died as a result of his abuse has found love again barely 6 months after the death of his wife.

Taking to his Instagram page in celebration of his birthday, IVD described himself as a champ while he expressed gratitude to his creator for another year to his age.

“A Champ was born today. Thank you Lord for the gift of life + Nkume 1 of Arochukwu”.

However, videos and photos making rounds online captured IVD being surprised by a mystery woman for his birthday.

New Telegraph, however, observed that the photo that emerged online captured Blessing CEO in a similar apartment to where IVD was surprised for his birthday.

The photo has stirred controversy online as many revealed that they were not surprised about the alleged development.

Mixed reactions as trail the discovery as many were angry about the whole drama, although there is no confirmation yet about the date and timing of the two photos.

Below are the reactions that have trailed the news….

Zeeno David wrote: I knew it had to be Blessing that did d whole gift thing when I saw how tacky d presentation was.

Another user, Viatoremn wrote: So was she involved with IVD when the wife was still alive? If yes, then Blessing contributed to what drove that woman to her grave. I trust karma to strike at the right time sha.

Ijefine disclosed: But is not hidden a few days ago she was looking for a surprise company to surprise someone so we know

