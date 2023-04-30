Reactions As Eniola Badmus Celebrates Chioma At 28

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has celebrated Chioma Roland, wife of Nigerian afrobeat singer, Davido on her 28th birthday, despite her fall out with his husband.

The actress who took to her Instagram page to celebrate Chioma, better known as Chef Chi on her birthday anniversary wished her long life and prosperity.

This development has, however, make netizens take to her comment section to applaud her for celebrating Chioma despite her and Davido’s beef.

Sending her birthday wishes, Eniola Badmus penned down a word of prayer for her.

She wrote, “Happy birthday @thechefchi I wish you all the good things of life most importantly long life



In reaction to her post, fans praised her for putting aside her beef with Davido to celebrate her.

Owodunni wrote, “Eniola you’re a mature human being

Oladewa Abosede wrote, “God bless, you dear sister. I love you always and forever. You are always in my prayers

One Owodunni wrote, “God bless you Eniola for this

Maame Yaaduodua wrote, “God bless you Eniola.

Keurde Bull wrote, “Correct person Eniola. Happy birthday to Mrs. Adeleke