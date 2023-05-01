Arts & Entertainments

Reactions As IVD Shows Off Birthday Gift From Mystery Lover (Video)

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Celebrity auto-dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD has stirred up reaction on the internet as he celebrated his birthday on Sunday, April 30th, 2023.

IVD who took to his Instagram page to celebrate his birthday as a widower shared cool photos of him in white attire.

Sharing the cute photos, the father of four captioned the photos describing himself as a Champ, and also expressed gratitude to his creator for adding a year to his age

“A Champ was born today. Thank you Lord for the gift of life + Nkume 1 of Arochukwu”.

He also showed off gifts he got from his mystery lover which include food tray, several cakes, frame and lot of luxury gifts, which is coming as a surprise to many.

Many expressed their thoughts on his new love life, the likes of Korra Obidi, Anita Joseph, Jane Mena, Nosa Rex’s wife took to a blog’s comment section to air their thought.

Nma Kocha wrote, “Joro to who again?

Korra Obidi wrote, “Self-love is the surest love. RIP

Jane Mena wrote, “This one I’m not seeing “God when” in this comment section

Anita Joseph wrote, “Smh Shallom”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Christy O reveals who will win BBNaija 2022

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Christy O, the recently evicted BBNaija season seven housemate, says Phyna is likely to win the show because “she has so much energy”. The entrepreneur was evicted from the ‘Level Up’ edition on Sunday alongside Cyph — after two weeks on the show. In an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host, the 23-year-old reflected on […]
Arts & Entertainments

EYINJU ELEDUMARE: The film industry is a toxic place

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Akinyanju Arike Kikelomo is her name but people call her Eyinju Eledumare which was the name of a character she played in the early years of her acting career. In this interview with YUSUFF ADEBAYO, the actress discusses the significance of her surreal nickname while touching on the issue of caucuses particularly in the section […]
Arts & Entertainments

Netflix surprises Ikorodu Bois with film production equipment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the wake of international acclaim, skit-making trio, Ikorodu Bois recently received a surprise from US streaming platform, Netflix. The youngsters were presented the equipment by ace film director, Kunle Afolayan, who noted that the gifts should help make their future productions easier. In addition to their gifts from Netflix, the award-winning filmmaker also awarded […]

Leave a Comment