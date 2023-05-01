Reactions As IVD Shows Off Birthday Gift From Mystery Lover (Video)

Celebrity auto-dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD has stirred up reaction on the internet as he celebrated his birthday on Sunday, April 30th, 2023.



IVD who took to his Instagram page to celebrate his birthday as a widower shared cool photos of him in white attire.

Sharing the cute photos, the father of four captioned the photos describing himself as a Champ, and also expressed gratitude to his creator for adding a year to his age

“A Champ was born today. Thank you Lord for the gift of life + Nkume 1 of Arochukwu”.

He also showed off gifts he got from his mystery lover which include food tray, several cakes, frame and lot of luxury gifts, which is coming as a surprise to many.

Many expressed their thoughts on his new love life, the likes of Korra Obidi, Anita Joseph, Jane Mena, Nosa Rex’s wife took to a blog’s comment section to air their thought.

Nma Kocha wrote, “Joro to who again?

Korra Obidi wrote, “Self-love is the surest love. RIP

Jane Mena wrote, “This one I’m not seeing “God when” in this comment section

Anita Joseph wrote, “Smh Shallom”.