Reactions As Lil Baby And Khloe Kardashian Sparks Up Dating Rumour

American media personality and socialite, Khloe Kardashian and Dominique Armani Jones, popularly known as rapper Lil Baby were seen together at dinner as they made headlines sparking up dating rumours.

The internet has run wild with speculation that both are dating as a photo of Khloe and Lil Baby in a dinning sitting side by side at a restaurant as they we’re both interacting in a conversation with smiles on their faces looking at each other with love.

New Telegraph gathered that the outing took place after the rapper and the reality TV star recently visited a California State prison.

The mother of 2 who recently got bashed online over her birthday wish to her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, seems to have moved on.

Just a few minutes after the photos surfaced on the internet, fans went on Twitter to ask that Baby be protected at all costs because of the Kardashian curse that befalls any man who date any woman in the family prior to his music career.

While other fans have their arms folded across their chests, others seem to think that Khloe and Lil Baby look good together.

Lil Baby must stay away from everyone for a year or the Kardashian curse will ruin him too — 🔥Jesus Shuttlesworth 🔥 (@LionelColeman21) April 24, 2023

Lil baby and Khloe Kardashian… How? I love love Khloe and 4pf but the kardashian curse is real — .••.🎀 (@___gus_____) April 25, 2023