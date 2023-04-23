Reactions As Man Bows To Kiss E-Money’s Hands, Feet (Video)

A Nigerian man has left many disappointed after doing the unexpected to billionaire, Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money.



In a video making rounds on the internet, the man was seen bowing to the billionaire as he kissed his feet and hand.

The man declared affection and how much he has been longing to see the billionaire and has been stalking him for weeks.

He sang praises of E-Money in his dialect (Igbo)

However, the video has stirred up mixed reactions and disgust as many faulted him for bowing to his fellow man.

Iam_zaiiiii wrote, “It has been officially proven people worship money more than God himself. Sad reality

Raquel’s Gallery wrote, “Hope y’all can see how ken behave when they’re with their fellow men with money? They’re worse than women

Ubauju wrote, “See a person’s future husband disgracing himself

Sean Frizzle wrote, “But the man no fit do that for him, pastor

Melvo Official wrote, “That’s not a sign of loyalty or respect though

Guddy Beauty affirmed, “No matter my circumstances. Goodness can never do this to a man if not my creator

Rubymone wrote, “Men, na so una dey do with una fellow men?