Arts & Entertainments

Reactions as pastor prays for masquerades

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Photos of masquerades kneeling down to take blessings from a pastor leaves social media users with mixed reactions. The masquerades in the photos making rounds online are seen kneeling while a pastor supposedly cast the devil out of them with the word of God. According to one Chijiоke, with the Twitter username @Ekwulu, the scenario is the first of its kind in his life. “I have never seen something like this in my entire life masquerades getting prayers from a pastor,” he wrote while sharing the photos.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid releases new single ‘No Stres

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

On September 17, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid released his second solo single of 2020. The new single is titled, ‘No Stress’ and it is a follow-up to his last single, ‘Smile’ featuring Grammy winning American singer, H.E.R. Wizkid initially announced the single in a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, September 16. He took to his Twitter page […]
Arts & Entertainments

My most memorable outing with Davido – MoneymakerDMW

Posted on Author Reporter

  Popularly known as MoneymakerDMW, Bakare Owolabi Ibrahim, is a fast rising music act and one of the acts in Davido’s DMW gang. The young man, who is Davido’s Road Manager and in many ways is associated with the hitmaker’s record label, has recalled his most memorable moment with the musician. In a recent interview,  […]
Arts & Entertainments

HABIBAT JINAD: Acting in English movies is stressful compared to Yoruba films

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Delectable actress Habibat Jinad is one of the rising stars in the Yoruba section of Nollywood. In this interview with YUSUFF ADEBAYO, she discusses her acting career so far, the extent of her influence on her 14-year old son’s decision to become an actor and her brief stint in the central Englishspeaking film industry.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica