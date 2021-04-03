Arts & Entertainments

Reactions as pastor prays for masquerades

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Photos of masquerades kneeling down to take blessings from a pastor leaves social media users with mixed reactions. The masquerades in the photos making rounds online are seen kneeling while a pastor supposedly cast the devil out of them with the word of God. According to one Chijiоke, with the Twitter username @Ekwulu, the scenario is the first of its kind in his life. “I have never seen something like this in my entire life masquerades getting prayers from a pastor,” he wrote while sharing the photos.

