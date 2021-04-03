Reactions as pastor prays for masquerades

Photos of masquerades kneeling down to take blessings from a pastor leaves social media users with mixed reactions. The masquerades in the photos making rounds online are seen kneeling while a pastor supposedly cast the devil out of them with the word of God. According to one Chijiоke, with the Twitter username @Ekwulu, the scenario is the first of its kind in his life. “I have never seen something like this in my entire life masquerades getting prayers from a pastor,” he wrote while sharing the photos.
Kiniso Concept's 'Cream Body,' promoting appreciation, value of natural skin type, colour
For about an hour, live theatre enthusiasts were feted to a rich theatrical piece by the acclaimed Kininso Concepts Productions, a Lagos-based professional theatre/ entertainment company that uses the art to communicate to people and the world at large. The play titled 'Cream Body,' besides its rich theatrical resonance, seeks to educate and sensitise the […]
Remi Surutu opens up on reported fight with Faithia
Veteran actress, Remi Surutu, has finally opened up on her fight with fellow colleague, Faithia Williams. Just recently, the Yoruba movie industry was abuzz with news of the clash between veteran actresses who we learnt use to be best of friends. The duo had reportedly clashed at a party after Surutu approached Faithia to confront […]
Female student working as a labourer expresses gratitude after photos went viral
A female student who works as casual worker in a construction site has gotten support and love online after sharing photos of her side husble as a labourer. The young lady identified @02franx had taken to Twitter to share what she does in her private hours when she's not in class. Sharing photos of herself […]
